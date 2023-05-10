Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Observes Mental Health Awareness Month

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is proud to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month by continuing efforts that highlight the importance of educating and supporting those with mental health care needs.

With more people finding value in speaking with a mental health professional and seeking treatment, this heightened focus on mental health has never been more important.1 By the end of 2022, 37% of Americans rated their mental health as "fair or poor"-a 6% increase from 2021. Twenty-six percent expect to experience more stress throughout 2023.2 Dedicating the month of May to mental health offers those with concerns the reminder and opportunity to prioritize self-awareness and self-care.

This year, Bausch Health is also proud to highlight 20 years of trusted legacy with WELLBUTRIN XL.3,4 Since its FDA approval in 2003, WELLBUTRIN XL has been prescribed by more than 440,000 healthcare professionals to more than 7 million patients for a total of more than 51 million prescriptions filled.5-7

WELLBUTRIN XL offers a proven clinical profile, convenient dosing for patients, and comprehensive support for eligible patients.3 Visit wellbutrinXL.com to access information regarding mental health and depression.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

INDICATION

WELLBUTRIN XL® (bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a certain type of depression called major depressive disorder, and for the prevention of autumn-winter seasonal depression (seasonal affective disorder).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: CHANGES IN THINKING AND BEHAVIOR, DEPRESSION, AND SUICIDAL THOUGHTS OR ACTIONS Suicidal Thoughts or Actions and Antidepressant Drugs Antidepressants may increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or actions in some children, teenagers, or young adults within the first few months of treatment. Depression or other serious mental illnesses are the most important causes of suicidal thoughts and actions. People who have (or have a family history of) bipolar illness or suicidal thoughts or actions may have a particularly high risk. Pay close attention to any changes, especially sudden changes in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, impulsivity, trouble sleeping, aggressive behavior or suicidal thoughts are new, worse or worry you. WELLBUTRIN XL has not been evaluated for use in patients under the age of 18.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you or your family member has any of the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you:

thoughts about suicide or dying

attempts to commit suicide

new or worse depression

new or worse anxiety

feeling very agitated or restless

panic attacks

trouble sleeping (insomnia)

new or worse irritability

acting aggressive, being angry, or violent

acting on dangerous impulses

an extreme increase in activity and talking (mania)

other unusual changes in behavior or mood

Although WELLBUTRIN XL is not a treatment for quitting smoking, it contains the same active ingredient (bupropion) as ZYBAN, which is used to help patients quit smoking.

Some people have had serious side effects while taking bupropion to help them quit smoking, including:

New or worse mental health problems, such as changes in behavior or thinking, aggression, hostility, agitation, depression, or suicidal thoughts or actions. Some people had these symptoms when they began taking bupropion, and others developed them after several weeks of treatment, or after stopping bupropion. These symptoms happened more often in people who had a history of mental health problems before taking bupropion than in people without a history of mental health problems.

Stop taking WELLBUTRIN XL and call your healthcare provider right away if you, your family, or caregiver notice any of these symptoms. Work with your healthcare provider to decide whether you should continue to take WELLBUTRIN XL. In many people, these symptoms went away after stopping WELLBUTRIN XL, but in some people, symptoms continued after stopping WELLBUTRIN XL. It is important for you to follow-up with your healthcare provider until your symptoms go away.

Before taking WELLBUTRIN XL, tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had depression or other mental health problems. You should also tell your healthcare provider about any symptoms you had during other times you tried to quit smoking, with or without bupropion.

What Other Important Information Should I Know About WELLBUTRIN XL?

Seizures: There is a chance of having a seizure (convulsion, fit) with WELLBUTRIN XL, especially in people with certain medical problems or who take certain medicines. Do not take any other medicines while you are taking WELLBUTRIN XL unless your healthcare provider has said it is okay to take them. If you have a seizure while taking WELLBUTRIN XL, stop taking the tablets and call your healthcare provider right away.

High blood pressure (hypertension): Some people get high blood pressure that can be severe while taking WELLBUTRIN XL.

Some people get high blood pressure that can be severe while taking WELLBUTRIN XL. Manic episodes: Some people may have periods of mania while taking WELLBUTRIN XL. If you have any of the following symptoms of mania, call your healthcare provider: greatly increased energy severe trouble sleeping racing thoughts reckless behavior unusually grand ideas excessive happiness or irritability talking more or faster than usual

Some people may have periods of mania while taking WELLBUTRIN XL. If you have any of the following symptoms of mania, call your healthcare provider: Unusual thoughts or behaviors: Some patients may have unusual thoughts or behaviors while taking WELLBUTRIN XL, including delusions (e.g., believe you are someone else), hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there), paranoia (feeling that people are against you), or feeling confused. If this happens to you, call your healthcare provider.

Some patients may have unusual thoughts or behaviors while taking WELLBUTRIN XL, including delusions (e.g., believe you are someone else), hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there), paranoia (feeling that people are against you), or feeling confused. If this happens to you, call your healthcare provider. Visual problems: Some people are at risk of glaucoma which can present as: eye pain, changes in vision, or swelling and redness around the eye if they take WELLBUTRIN XL. You should see an eye doctor to determine whether you are at risk prior to starting therapy.

Some people are at risk of glaucoma which can present as: eye pain, changes in vision, or swelling and redness around the eye if they take WELLBUTRIN XL. You should see an eye doctor to determine whether you are at risk prior to starting therapy. Severe allergic reactions: Some patients have severe allergic reactions to WELLBUTRIN XL. Stop taking WELLBUTRIN XL and call your healthcare provider right away if you get a rash, itching, hives, fever, swollen lymph glands, painful sores in the mouth or around the eyes, swelling of the lips or tongue, chest pain, or have trouble breathing. These could be signs of a serious allergic reaction.

Do not take WELLBUTRIN XL if you:

have or had a seizure disorder or epilepsy

have or had an eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia

are taking any other medicines that contain bupropion, including WELLBUTRIN or WELLBUTRIN SR, APLENZIN®, ZYBAN, or FORFIVO XL. Bupropion is the same active ingredient that is in WELLBUTRIN XL

Bupropion is the same active ingredient that is in WELLBUTRIN XL drink a lot of alcohol and abruptly stop drinking, or use medicines called sedatives (these make you sleepy), benzodiazepines, or anti-seizure medicines, and you stop using them all of a sudden

take a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI). Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you are not sure if you take an MAOI, including the antibiotic linezolid do not take an MAOI within 2 weeks of stopping WELLBUTRIN XL unless directed to do so by your healthcare provider do not start WELLBUTRIN XL if you stopped taking an MAOI in the last 2 weeks unless directed to do so by your healthcare provider

are allergic to the active ingredient in WELLBUTRIN XL, bupropion, or to any of the inactive ingredients

Although WELLBUTRIN XL is not a treatment for quitting smoking, it contains the same active ingredient (bupropion) as ZYBAN, which is used to help patients quit smoking. Before taking WELLBUTRIN XL, tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had depression, suicidal thoughts or actions, or other mental health problems or any symptoms you had during other times you tried to quit smoking with or without bupropion. Also, tell your healthcare provider about your other medical conditions, including if you:

have liver problems, especially cirrhosis of the liver

have kidney problems

have, or have had, an eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia

have had a head injury

have had a seizure (convulsion, fit)

have a tumor in your nervous system (brain or spine)

have had a heart attack, heart problems, or high blood pressure

are a diabetic taking insulin or other medicines to control your blood sugar

drink alcohol

abuse prescription medicines or street drugs

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Talk to your healthcare provider about the risk to your unborn baby if you take WELLBUTRIN XL during pregnancy, and about registering with the National Pregnancy Registry by calling 1-844-405-6185

are breastfeeding. WELLBUTRIN XL passes into your milk in small amounts

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Many medicines increase your chances of having seizures or cause other serious side effects if you take them while you are using WELLBUTRIN XL.

The most common side effects of WELLBUTRIN XL include: trouble sleeping, stuffy nose, dry mouth, dizziness, feeling anxious, nausea, constipation, and joint aches.

Click here to read the Medication Guide carefully before you start using WELLBUTRIN XL. If you have any questions about WELLBUTRIN XL, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatchor call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also contact Bausch Health Customer Service at 1-800-321-4576.

References

###

