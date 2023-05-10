Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (54/23)

Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (54/23)

With effect from May 11, 2023, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 01, 2023. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BOL IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020050425              
Order book ID:  292738                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
