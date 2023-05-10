Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (54/23)

Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (54/23) With effect from May 11, 2023, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 01, 2023. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BOL IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020050425 Order book ID: 292738 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB