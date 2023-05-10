Hometown Social, LLC: Houston's Bayou City Hemp Company and Craft Beer Distributor Flood Independent Distribution Team to Bring Cannabis Beverages to Texas Consumers

Wildly Popular Non-Alcoholic, Cannabis-Infused Seltzers to be Distributed in Major Markets Across Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The visionary leaders behind three esteemed companies in the Texas beverage industry unveiled their plans to produce and distribute cannabis-infused beverages across traditional sales channels throughout the state. Bayou City Hemp Company (BCHC), the most respected Cannabis Operator in Texas, will join forces with Houston's award-winning 8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, and Cannabis to develop a captivating line of cannabis-infused products. These offerings will be distributed by Flood Distribution to bars, restaurants, liquor stores, convenience stores, and grocery outlets in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston.

Drawing upon a meticulously curated portfolio of established cannabis-infused beverage brands from around the country, Bayou City Hemp Company will introduce this emerging category to Texas consumers in a sophisticated and responsible manner. Teaming up with craft beer darlings 8th Wonder, BCHC will formulate and manufacture these beverages, offering both experienced and curious Texans an elevated introduction to this exciting new category. Bayou City Hemp Company and 8th Wonder have enjoyed a close partnership since 2021, having pioneered the first hemp-infused seltzer in Texas.

The initial selection of cannabis-infused beverages will include nationally distributed brands such as Happi, brands that have been available locally, such as Wonder Water, Trillionaire and Lil Bit by 8th Wonder Cannabis, Good Feels from Massachusetts, California's Drippy, and HoBuzz among others. The portfolio will also feature several brands under the Bayou City umbrella, including HOWDY, offering the first THC-infused Ranch water and Paloma seltzers in the country.

"The partnership between Bayou City and Flood Independent Distribution marks a historic milestone in the Texas beverage industry, providing brand partners with a direct route to market, while giving consumers access to these low-dose products at the retail locations and establishments they already know and love," said Joel Canada, Chief Revenue Officer at BCHC. "Thanks to Flood's statewide presence and industry connections, combined with the sterling reputations of Bayou City Hemp Company and 8th Wonder, we can introduce this exciting new category to Texans through traditional markets in a trustworthy and reliable way," added Josh Samples, VP of Distribution at BCHC.

The full set of beverages are compliant with both the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Texas HB 1325 allowing for legal sale and distribution throughout most of the Nation and across Texas. The beverages are infused with Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC derived from hemp, extracted and formulated using Bayou City Hemp Company's innovative CO2 extraction and proprietary nano-emulsion technologies.

"Our Houston-based R&D lab has enabled us to develop some of the most delicious and effective beverage formulations available on the market today. At Bayou City Hemp Company, we have the expertise to formulate a wide range of functional and flavorful beverages that meet the needs and preferences of today's discerning consumers," said Stephen Horton, Chief Innovation Officer at BCHC.

Previously exclusive to 8th Wonder in Houston, the beverages will now be available across Texas thanks to Flood Distribution, a highly respected distributor known for carefully curating outlets and products, which include popular and high-quality beverages. This announcement represents an important advancement in the state's cannabis-derived product space and has the potential to make a significant impact on the national beverage industry.

"National trends increasingly indicate that now is the time to get into this industry," said Kyle White, Flood Distribution co-founder. "THC-infused beverages are safe, delicious, and offer clients the opportunity to be at the forefront of this industry and steer the direction it will head in the future."

Available in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, consumers will see this portfolio of beverages on store shelves and restaurant menus this month and can start requesting them now.

