With Serene Investment Management LLC's Ownership, Nexsan Announces Strong Q1 Bookings and Strategy to Accelerate Growth in the Coming Quarters

Nexsan today announced that it surpassed its aggressive Q1 earnings target. After being acquired by Serene Investment Management LLC in February, Serene's ownership has quickly steered Nexsan back into a stage of growth, innovation, and profitability.

Under this new ownership, Serene Investment Management LLC's first order of business was to bring in experienced technology leaders to foster a new era of growth and deliver on the ownership's vision of continued high-quality product innovation, delivery, and unrivaled customer satisfaction. One of those experienced technology leaders is Nexsan's new CEO, Dan Shimmerman, who has a proven track record of success in delivering strategic vision, execution, and value for all stakeholders in enterprise technology.

"The future is incredibly bright for all of Nexsan which includes our loyal customers and partners," explains Nexsan CEO, Dan Shimmerman. "Serene's ownership is committed to investing in the business and fueling continuous growth. We've been given the vital capital we need to continue to innovate and deliver the highly-reliable, cost-effective data storage solutions that have been exceeding specific and crucial business demands for over 20 years."

As part of the acquisition earlier this year, Serene retained key employees and leaders to ensure business continuity and deliver on Nexsan's commitment to a seamless customer support experience. Throughout the acquisition and restructuring, Serene has been steadfastly committed to maintaining Nexsan's high level of customer support which includes the support team's global coverage and footprint.

In the interim, Nexsan negotiated strong strategic alliance agreements with their global partner network to stabilize supply chains and kick-start its continued service to all end customers and vendors.

Earlier in the month of April, Nexsan also attended the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show Centennial in Las Vegas, Nevada to showcase the reliability, cost-effectiveness, and continued innovation on its marquee SAN and file storage product line that includes E-Series, Unity, and the exciting developments on its Assureon Data Vault.

For more information on Nexsan's suite of enterprise storage products, see https://www.nexsan.com/products-landing/.

For more information on Nexsan's core use cases, see https://www.nexsan.com/whats-your-business/.

About Nexsan

Nexsan® is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage, while always remaining agile in order to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and everchanging IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan's patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including Financial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Military, Law Enforcement, Education, Media and Entertainment and Call Centers. For further information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005029/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Pugh

443-527-1552

mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com