Channel growth supports NDR adoption in German financial services market

ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced the promotion of Ratiodata, one of the leading IT system houses in Germany, to Gold partner status.

With more than 50 years servicing the DACH market, Ratiodata is a trusted partner for businesses in the financial services industry. The system integrator offers the ExtraHop Reveal(x) platform to customers looking for 360-degree visibility into their networks, so they can see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks.

"Working with ExtraHop has proven to be invaluable to our German customers who have recognized that the network offers unparalleled visibility into their IT environments," said Martin Greiwe, Executive Board Spokesman, Ratiodata. "The ExtraHop NDR solution is well-established in the cybersecurity market and we've been able to witness firsthand the power of its innovative technology. The training and sales enablement ExtraHop provides is top-notch, making it so we can deliver to customers quickly and efficiently. We look forward to taking our partnership to the next level."

According to a recent ExtraHop report, nearly one-third of IT decision-makers say NDR is important to their XDR strategy. As organizations increasingly embrace NDR, more are turning to ExtraHop and its Reveal(x) platform to uncover the cybertruth. The ExtraHop NDR solution provides full-coverage security across the entire attack surface to defend against advanced threats, reduce tool sprawl, and increase efficiency across teams.

"Amid rising customer expectations, new compliance regulations, and fierce competition, modern financial services organizations are increasingly finding themselves the target of sophisticated cyberattacks," said Karl Werner, Area Vice President, EMEA Central and South, ExtraHop. "NDR provides the scale and intelligence this industry needs to detect and respond to threats before they cause damage. With unmatched experience and expertise, Ratiodata is uniquely positioned to help ExtraHop grow its footprint in the financial services market."

The ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program enables global channel partners to accelerate the adoption and integration of NDR as customers look to modernize their security operations. The program supports channel partners with industry-leading accreditation, easy access to just-in-time sales, and training materials that help them rapidly identify use cases and fast-track solutions for customers.

