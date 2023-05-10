H.R.H. Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Minister of the Economy of Luxembourg H.E. Franz Fayot are set to lead a delegation of high-level officials and industry experts on a tour of California May 8 11, 2023, to explore technology advancements that further their goal of achieving a competitive, digital, and sustainable economy. The tour is an opportunity for the delegation to engage with some of the most innovative tech companies and prominent universities in California to explore the latest developments in sustainability, artificial intelligence, the space sector, cleantech, smart mobility, and Metaverse creation.

Meetings are planned with U.S. companies already established in Luxembourg to further strengthen existing ties. A significant highlight of the tour will be the visit to Infinite Reality, a technology and entertainment innovator that has been pioneering and promoting sustainability through immersive experiences, digital twins, and Web 3/ Metaverse applications. The company has been deeply engaged with Luxinnovation, Luxembourg's national innovation agency, for the past year to develop a European HQ and global Metaverse hub. The visit will provide a unique opportunity for Infinite Reality to showcase its projects, achievements, and plans for a sustainable future in partnership with the Ministry of the Economy.

Infinite Reality's commitment to its relationship with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and a strong presence in the E.U. is demonstrated by its recent announcement of a strategic alliance with the University of Luxembourg's Interdisciplinary Center for Security, Reliability, and Trust (SnT) to build a digital twin of Luxembourg City that can be used by local and global organizations to explore the potential of the Metaverse. This project aims to create a worldwide, open platform from Luxembourg where major global brands, startups, local communities, universities, and research centers of excellence can freely use the platform to foster innovation, creativity, and global responsibility.

Soon after the Minister's tour of California, Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto will travel to Luxembourg to present the Keynote at the ICT Spring global tech conference on June 29, 2023. Mr. Acunto's attendance further demonstrates the company's commitment to building a strong presence in the E.U. and driving technological advancements that align with the Ministry's vision of a sustainable and prosperous future for Luxembourg.

"Infinite Reality has a bold vision for a future with an open Metaverse, and strong relationships with like-minded strategic partners in Luxembourg will be the key to our success. We have a shared interest in using digital innovation to enhance daily life and sustainable development, which we can do by transforming Metaverse creation and innovation in Europe," says John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality.

The delegation accompanying Minister Fayot includes Patrick Nickels Director General for Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion, Ministry of the Economy; Mario Grotz Director General for Industry, Technology and Research, Ministry of the Economy, Mathias Link Director for International Affairs SpaceResources.lu, Luxembourg Space Agency, Daniel Da Cruz Consul General, Executive Director, Consulate General of Luxembourg, Luxembourg Trade, Thierry Santer Economic Advisor, Ministry of the Economy, and Elaine Guillon Head of Business Development, Luxembourg Trade Investment Office. Infinite Reality executives including co-founder and CIO Elliott Jobe, CMO Hope Frank, COO O.D. Welch, and President of Global Business Development Sean Cross will be on hand to welcome the esteemed group.

About Infinite Reality, Inc.

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive experiences that convert those audiences into users. An iR powered virtual experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they commercialize their creations, distribute content, and communicate with their communities. With deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops world-class products and experiences that upend traditional, passive one-way viewership of events and static online retail transactions while shaping the future of audience engagement, brand loyalty, and fan commitment. The Services and Advisory teams manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging the Technology team's platform development expertise. Infinite Reality's products are hardware agnostic, do not require any special equipment, and can be viewed and experienced on laptop, desktop, mobile phone, tablet, and Smart TV. iR Studios, one of the largest independent production studios in the country, works collaboratively with iR's expert Innovation team to develop proprietary technology for Metaverse creation and immersive experiences, including live event virtualization and remote collaboration tools, from their 150,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility. Visit theinfinitereality.com.

