Tallinn, Estonia, 10 May 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earningscall with the Management on 17 May 2023, 11.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2023 results on 15 May 2023 (after the close of trading).



Earnings Call: CEO Krõõt Kilvet and Member of the Management Board Kaarel Raik will comment on the 3M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The earnings call will be held in English and will be recorded. Please register in time to participate in the earnings call at:

PlusPlus Capital - Earnings Call 3M 2023 . The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings call.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



