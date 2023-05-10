Lift Events & Experiences: Lift Toronto 2023, Canada's No. 1 Cannabis Conference & Trade Show, Returns to Metro Toronto Convention Centre, June 1-3, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / (via IBN) Lift Events & Experiences, Canada's No. 1 cannabis conference and trade show series, will be returning to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), a top-of-class venue for business event organizers, located in the heart of downtown Toronto, on June 1-3, 2023.

Lift Toronto 2023 is expected to attract representatives from more than 150 companies within the cannabis-value chain, 140+ renowned industry thought leaders from throughout the cannabis ecosystem, and three to five thousand growers, licensed producers, retailers, budtenders, investors and consumers.

As a fifth year of cannabis legalization in Canada comes to fruition, the event will commence on June 1, 2023, with the full-day Lift Cannabis Business Conference ("LCBC"). The country's premier business strategy conference, LCBC provides an ideal platform that will connect industry peers with managerial leaders, innovators, regulators, investors, researchers, suppliers and professional services. Through a host of strategy-focused, advocacy-oriented, truth-to-power, business and industry leadership sessions, the LCBC will chart the next steps for an industry that is targeting sustainable growth at home and across the world.

Attendees will interact with industry voices who will share their in-depth expertise through a variety of sessions, including the CEO's Perspective; International Review; Truth to Power Presentations; Business Funding; Extracts, Concentrates and Processing; Marketing and Retailing. Thereafter, LCBC will be followed by a reception during which attendees can continue meaningful conversations, build genuine rapport in a relaxed atmosphere and forge lasting partnerships.

On June 2 and 3, Lift Toronto 2023 will host back-to-back Industry and Budtender Days and Consumer Day, where hundreds of exhibitors will showcase products, services and brands. Attendees will have the opportunity to make new discoveries while interacting directly with exhibitors and key experts.

During the expo, attendees will also be immersed in enlightening presentations and panels with marquee names on the Main Stage and Speakers' Corners, as well as culinary experiences at the first-ever Lift Diners' Club.

Jaime Lipowitz, Founder, High Buds Club

Maxine Guérin, Lawyer, Groupe SGF

Brytany Melville, Founder, The Grown Group

Hiral Mistry RN, Certified Cannabis Educator, Mistry healTHCare

Niel Marotta, CEO & Founder, INDIVA

Engaging panel discussions will include the following sessions:

Maestros of Marketing

Earning Data Points: How to Use (Great!) Data More Effectively That Adds to the Bottom Line

Healthcare Providers' Perspective: A Medical Cannabis and Wellness Practitioners Update

Micro, Meta & Mega-Growing: Indoors and Outdoors (In a Cold Climate)

Unforgettable Edibles & Bevvies: New Num-Num Edibles for Fun and Relaxation

On June 3, the expo will host Consumer Day, a day catering especially to consumers and enthusiasts as well as medical patients in a high-energy atmosphere that is precisely designed to be welcoming and community driven. New activations and attractions will include a stand-up comedy act from The Noobie and The Doobie, featuring Marijane Baker and Timmy Boyle, as well as plenty of fun games in the PLAY@Lift area and an on-site outdoor networking area. Capping the event, attendees will be able to enjoy live music, drinks and delicious food at the Lift After Party.

Lift Toronto 2023 Event Schedule

Thursday, June 1 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC)

Friday, June 2 & Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lift Expo Industry Days

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lift Expo Consumer Day

Saturday, June 3 | 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Lift Official After Party

To purchase tickets and learn more about Lift Expo Toronto 2023, visit https://liftexpo.ca/tickets-toronto-2023/

About Lift Events & Experiences

Lift Events & Experiences, known for Canada's number-one cannabis industry conferences and trade shows, is expanding across the continent. Dedicated to honoring the legacy of the cannabis industry, Lift welcomes everyone, from craft growers to multistate operators to everyday folks who enjoy and respect the plant. Lift Events & Experiences is proudly managed by MCI Events.

