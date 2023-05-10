Clear Capital and ValueLink Expand Partnership to Support Recent Appraisal Modernization Policy Changes

Clear Capital's Universal Data Collection now available on ValueLink's Appraisal Management Platform

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Clear Capital , a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced an expansion of its partnership with ValueLink , a leading valuation management platform, to increase support for appraisal modernization policy changes. ValueLink customers now have access to Clear Capital's proprietary Universal Data Collection(UDC) , which ensures fast and accurate collection and submission that meets Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae data standards for property data reports and property data collections respectively.

Launched in March of 2023, Clear Capital's UDC provides flexibility, as eligible loans can be quickly and easily transferred to the agency with the loan program that meets the borrower's needs, without the need for an additional product. In addition to immediate national scalability and coverage, UDC is available at a fraction of the cost of a traditional appraisal, and completed in half the time.

"In support of the appraisal modernization policy changes, it's imperative that we are able to provide lenders with an efficient and seamless experience," said Kenon Chen , EVP of Strategy and Growth at Clear Capital. "This expansion of our partnership with the ValueLink team will make it easier for lenders to adopt new options, drive appraisal modernization across the industry and ensure a better valuation experience for consumers."

Clear Capital's UDC property data collection solution provides lenders with interchangeability and less complexity in loan management, as well as ease of adoption by integrating with ValueLink's appraisal management platforms. Clear Capital's trained, certified and background-checked data collectors utilize ClearInsight, an easy-to-use mobile app that enables real estate professionals to quickly capture robust, digital characteristics of a home, and CubiCasa ®, the automated floor plan mobile app that creates digital floor plans aligned to ANSI standards, to ensure the accuracy of the data collection.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Clear Capital by adding the Universal Data Collection offering through our Lender and AMC platforms. These alternative valuation initiatives are a gateway to a modern appraisal process, as they reduce origination times, reduce costs and provide a better experience to our borrowers," said Aqil Ahmed , SVP of Operations at ValueLink.

ValueLink Software provides industry-leading appraisal management solutions for lenders, appraisal management companies and appraisers. Utilizing a combination of automation, AI, powerful functionality and mobile technology, ValueLink is transforming valuations across the mortgage ecosystem by offering support for appraisals, hybrids, BPOs and inspections. The appraisal modernization policy work being done by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is providing alternative valuation approaches that provide more opportunities and flexibility for lenders. For borrowers, this modernization can provide upfront value certainty and reduced costs for eligible loans.

In June 2022, Clear Capital and ValueLink partnered to bring Clear Capital's Collateral Desktop Analysis (CDA®) to ValueLink customers. Through that integration, ValueLink customers can easily set up automated ordering rules, which allow lenders to manage the geographic regions and volume of their CDA orders.

