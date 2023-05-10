FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network: FarmaKeio Outsourcing Announces Patented Formulation of Revolutionary Hormone Therapy Pellet

FarmaKeio Outsourcing is proud to announce the release of its latest innovation, the only patented hormone pellet with triamcinolone developed in an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility. The pellet is set to provide a new and revolutionary solution to hormone replacement therapy for men and women.

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / FarmaKeio Outsourcing (FKO), a leading pharmaceutical outsourcing facility in the United States, has been granted a patent to produce testosterone and triamcinolone subcutaneous hormone pellets. The patent includes 23 claims, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), recognizing the company's innovative approach to compounding hormone therapy and solidifying its position as a leader in the field of pharmaceutical development.

The patented hormone pellet formulated with an anti-inflammatory for better outcomes.

FarmaKeio Outsourcing's patented pellet is developed in an FDA-registered 503B facility and distinctly designed to deliver a more comfortable treatment option to patients.

Unlike other hormone therapies, which may require frequent injections or daily pills, FarmaKeio Outsourcing's hormone pellets provide a sustained release of testosterone and triamcinolone, allowing patients to enjoy the benefits of these hormones for extended periods of time. These pellets are inserted subcutaneously and gradually release the hormone over several months, reducing the need for frequent dosing and allowing patients to focus on their daily lives.

"We are thrilled to receive this patent for our subcutaneous hormone pellets," said FarmaKeio Outsourcing's CEO, Dan DeNeui. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this innovative approach to hormone therapy, and we are excited to be able to offer this option to patients in need."

In addition to providing a more convenient method of hormone therapy, FarmaKeio's pellets offer a unique formulation that is not available from any other FDA 503B registered outsourcing facility in the US. This proprietary formulation has been carefully designed and tested and it represents a significant breakthrough in the field of hormone therapy.

"We believe that our hormone pellets have the potential to revolutionize the way that hormone therapy is delivered," said DeNeui. "By offering a sustained release of testosterone and triamcinolone, we can provide patients with a more consistent and reliable treatment option that can improve their quality of life."

The issuance of this patent is a significant milestone for FarmaKeio Outsourcing, and it reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical development. As the demand for hormone therapy continues to grow, FarmaKeio is well-positioned to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers alike with its cutting-edge hormone pellets.

"We are confident that our hormone pellets will become the gold standard for hormone therapy, and we look forward to working with healthcare providers and patients to make this technology available to as many people as possible," said Chief Operating Officer Cody Boatman.

The hormone pellet with triamcinolone is a groundbreaking new product that is set to revolutionize the hormone replacement therapy industry. With its unique combination of hormones and anti-inflammatory properties, it provides patients with a more comfortable treatment option. The pellet is an exclusive feature of The EvexiPEL Method, created and founded by Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, and is available exclusively through FarmaKeio Outsourcing, an FDA-registered 503B facility. With this new product, FarmaKeio Outsourcing is once again proving its commitment to providing innovative solutions to hormone replacement therapy.

About FarmaKeio Outsourcing

FarmaKeio Outsourcing is a leading FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility that specializes in providing specific custom compounded medications to healthcare providers and facilities across the United States. FarmaKeio Outsourcing is committed to providing innovative, patient-centered solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients.

FarmaKeio Outsourcing offers an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and compliance, operating a state-of-the-art facility that is cGMP compliant and undergoes rigorous testing and quality assurance procedures to ensure the highest level of quality and safety.

FarmaKeio Outsourcing provides exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that their clients have access to the resources and expertise necessary to make informed decisions about patient care. FarmaKeio Outsourcing is a trusted partner for healthcare providers looking to offer the most innovative and advanced care solutions to their patients.

Contact Information

Danielle Tworek

Director of Marketing

media@farmakeio.com

5613253904

SOURCE: FarmaKeio Outsourcing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753748/FarmaKeio-Outsourcing-Announces-Patented-Formulation-of-Revolutionary-Hormone-Therapy-Pellet