Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Spotlight Media Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company that owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"Could you give my listeners an updated about statement?" asked Davis to begin the interview. "PSYC is a multimedia company focused on new and emerging market sectors, including psychedelics and cannabis," explained Flores. "Our flagship website, PsychedelicSpotlight.com, is a top-three media platform for the psychedelic sector, providing news, information, resources, and original content."

"Could you share with our listeners what Bonfire is and how it fits into your whole collection of media assets?" asked Davis. "We launched Bonfire last summer as a test to collect data," said Flores. "We wanted to understand the market fit for us to come to market with a consumer facing platform that is being developed for us to create a community for individuals interested in exploring psychedelics, primarily for health and wellness purposes."

"We wanted to create a platform to help people navigate through this new space of psychedelics," continued Flores. "With Bonfire, it's about creating a community where people can come and explore together through sessions and groups that are led by trained and experienced practitioners, therapists, and coaches," he shared. "Already, the interest that we have seen from folks out there has exceeded our expectations."

"What does Bonfire represent in terms of long-term or short-term revenues for your company?" asked Davis. "Bonfire provides us with an opportunity to create a revenue model that is consumer facing," said Flores, adding that individuals participating in the sessions pay a monthly subscription. "We are also going to open it up and allow individuals to book one-on-one sessions with the practitioners and therapists."

"We have run preliminary revenue projections for Bonfire, and the potential of it is exciting," continued Flores. "There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are very bullish and excited in terms of the long-term potential we believe Bonfire is going to bring for PSYC Corporation and Psychedelic Spotlight."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow their Bonfire community platform and Psychedelic Spotlight website.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8298477-spotlight-media-corporation-discusses-launch-of-bonfire-platform-and-its-revenue-potential-with-t

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC's service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

