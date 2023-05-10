Transition Technologies PSC: Technologies PSC Launches Sustainability Solutions at LiveWorx 23

Company announces GreenPLM, ConnectedPLM and Energy Advisor solutions to reduce environmental impact, integrate eco-design, control energy consumption and reduce production costs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Transition Technologies PSC (TT PSC), a leading global systems integrator and PTC partner, today announced the launch of their sustainability solutions with GreenPLM, ConnectedPLM and Energy Advisor solutions, at LiveWorx® 23 in Boston, May 15-18, 2023.





TT PSC has developed their sustainability solutions, GreenPLM, ConnectedPLM and Energy Advisor, which supports the design process, product life cycle, environmental impact, reduction of carbon footprint and CO2 emissions as well as optimization of energy use during manufacturing. TT PSC is helping companies meet their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with their sustainability solutions.

GreenPLM

GreenPLM is a robust solution built with PTC's Windchill® software and helps companies meet their SDG goals. Technologies and features offered with the GreenPLM solution are Product Environmental Footprint Toolbox, EcoInvent Integration and sustainability across the digital thread which provides verification of compliance with the standards, enables the substitution of material for a greener one at the stage of the product design process up to its production.

Minimizes product environmental footprint from early stages of the product lifecycle, where up to 80% of the product's emission levels are defined.

Incorporates Ecodesign principles.

Enables product circularity.

ConnectedPLM

ConnectedPLM, built with PTC's Windchill® software, supports manufacturing companies in the challenges they face in quickly adapting to changing market trends and customer demands. The Digital Thread is the backbone for increasing engineering, manufacturing, and product quality efficiency.

Streamlines the data within the organization and facilitates accurate decision-making based on a single-point-of-truth.

Improves product quality by avoiding mistakes and accelerates time to market.

Reduces costs by increasing employee productivity.

Energy Advisor

Energy Advisor for Manufacturing is a solution that leverages PTC's ThingWorx® platform and enables manufacturing companies to control consumption and its costs during the production process.

Locates high energy-wasting consumption.

Defines specific energy-saving projects based on data.

Provides real-time awareness of energy consumption.

"Creating tailored services for our customers, combined with the right technologies, allows us to be at the forefront of global integrators," said Szymon Bartkowiak, chief executive officer at TT PSC. "With our personalized approach, we are able to provide the right solutions for companies to be compliant and make an impact with their sustainability goals."

LiveWorx 23 Events

Additionally, as a Premier sponsor of LiveWorx, TT PSC will be exhibiting at the conference (Booth #704) and showcasing how its customers are achieving results with digital transformation by harnessing PTC technologies. In addition to stopping by the TT PSC booth, attendees can learn from TT PSC featured speakers by attending two breakout sessions and two IgniteTalX:

Critical Considerations: Starting a Smart Connected Products (SCP) Program presented by Randy Thompson, Senior Business and Solution Architect at TT PSC, on Tues., May 16 at 1:55 p.m. ET, breakout room 208.

Roadmap to Full Green Product Development presented by Erik Rieger, Principal Business Analyst at TT PSC, Germany GmbH, Rafal Witkowski, PLM Portfolio Sales Director at TT PSC, and Robert Wolf, Value Stream Owner PLM-Solutions, Schaeffler, on Wed., May 17 at 2:50 ET, breakout room 105.

Connected AR/MR for Manufacturing of High-Precision Large-Scale Components presented by Adam Gasiorek, CTO at TT PSC, on Tues. May 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET, Xtropolis Stage 2.

Overcoming Windchill Implementation Challenges presented by Felix Koch, Fellow PLM Architect at TT PSC, on Wed., May 17 at 10:15 a.m. ET, Xtropolis Stage 2.

TT PSC will be showcasing their solutions and services at the upcoming LiveWorx 23 in Boston. Attendees can visit TT PSC at Booth #704 or online at https://ttpsc.com/liveworx2023.

PTC, ThingWorx, Windchill, LiveWorx, Xtropolis and IgniteTalX are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About Transition Technologies PSC

Transition Technologies PSC leads digital transformation and sustainability as a systems integrator with PLM, Energy Advisor, Industrial IoT, Augmented Reality and Cloud Services. We have customers in Capital Equipment, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Communications and High-Tech sectors with 1200+ completed projects across the globe. For 17+ years, we have partnered with PTC and many long-term global corporations delivering their vision and strategies. To learn more, visit us: https://ttpsc.com/.

Contact Information

Steph Gustafson

Senior Marketing Manager, North America

stephanie.gustafson@ttpsc.com

7208386392

