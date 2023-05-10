Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Talma



10.05.2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST





Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

10 May 2023 at 19.00 EET Arja Talma, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 10,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation. Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arja Talma

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31307/7/6 Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: EUR 9.495 Aggregated transactions (1)

Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR 9.495 For further information: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 19.00 EET on 10 May 2023.



