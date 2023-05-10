Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) proposes the ratification of the appointment by co-optation of a new director, Géraldine Leveau, as of May 10, 2023, replacing Jean-Christophe Dantonel, who resigned from his directorship. Her appointment will be proposed to ratification at the Annual General Meeting approving the financial statements as of December 31, 2023.

Géraldine Leveau has been appointed Deputy Secretary General for Investment in 2021 by the French Prime Minister. She is co-piloting France 2030, a €54 billion plan to promote innovation and reindustrialization. Previously, she was Advisor to the French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Head of the Office of Innovation Ecosystems at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. A French citizen, Géraldine Leveau holds a master's degree in political administration from Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

"Géraldine Leveau has gained extensive experience in innovation and in particular a strong knowledge of the start-up ecosystem. Her recognized reindustrialization skills will be an important asset to our Board," said Viviane Monges, Chair of the Board of Directors of EUROAPI. "The entire Board of Directors would like to thank Jean-Christophe Dantonel for his valuable contribution to the Board's work."

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: EAPI ISIN: FR0014008VX5). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn

