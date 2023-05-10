Travel Texas: Texas Celebrates the Impact of the Travel and Tourism Industry During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13, 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is an annual industry tradition celebrating the significance and impact that travel and tourism has on the economy, businesses, quality of life, and more.

As part of National Travel and Tourism Week, Travel Texas, along with the U.S. Travel Association, will embark on a week-long showcase, highlighting what travel means to the Texas workforce, economic growth and personal well-being. The theme of this year's Travel and Tourism Week is "Travel Forward," which focuses on the essential return that travel and tourism has in cultivating vibrant communities and creating job opportunities. The travel industry supports jobs in many sectors of the economy including leisure and hospitality, transportation, retail trade services, finance, real estate, construction, insurance, and others. Taxes generated by travel support public sector jobs like fire fighters, police officers or teachers.

Travel and tourism continue to be one of the most important drivers of the Texas economy, with travelers to and within the state spending $91.7 billion in 2022, resulting in a $187.5 billion economic impact on the Texas economy. Last year alone, travel supported jobs grew by 10% to 1.2 million across Texas with $67.6 billion in earnings.

The financial impact of millions of visitors to Texas destinations is critical to both the state and local economies. Texas is one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States. It's no wonder that the Lone Star State serves as a must-visit destination, from sunny beaches and picturesque mountains, to guest ranches and dynamic and diverse urban centers, the state offers a multitude of incredible leisure experiences for visitor of all ages. There's no place in the world that's quite like Texas.

Begin planning your next Texas adventure by visiting www.TravelTexas.com, and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more details about National Travel and Tourism Week and the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit www.travel.texas.gov.

# # #

About Travel Texas: The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state.

