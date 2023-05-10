Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with AuRico Metals Inc. ("AuRico"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra"), to acquire a 100% interest in the Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects (the "Projects") by issuing 16,996,099 common shares to AuRico (the "Agreement"). The Projects are located in the prolific Quesnel Trough in northcentral British Columbia (see Figure 1).

This Agreement replaces a previous agreement with AuRico whereby the Company had the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Projects by spending $7.0M on exploration, issuing 3,500,000 common shares, and making cash payments totaling $160,000 by December 31, 2025 (see news release dated January 17, 2020). The Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

"Owning one of B.C.'s newest and most exciting discoveries outright is great news for Pacific Ridge and its shareholders," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "Over the last three years we have materially increased the size of the Kliyul mineralized body to the point where we believe that there is excellent potential to outline a sizeable copper-gold porphyry deposit. Lastly, I would like to welcome AuRico as our newest and largest shareholder. I truly believe that today's news is an important milestone that will help to create and unlock future value for the Company and its shareholders."

2023 Kliyul Copper-Gold Porphyry Project Exploration Plans

Pacific Ridge has budgeted approximately $4.6M for a 7,000 m diamond drill program at the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul") this year. In addition to further expansion drilling at the Kliyul Main Zone ("KMZ"), Pacific Ridge plans to drill test several other interpreted porphyry centres that occur along a 6-km long mineralized trend (see Figure 2). The Company will mobilize in mid-June and drilling is expected to commence by the end of June/beginning of July.

About Kliyul

Over 60 km2 in size, Kliyul is located 65 km southeast of the Centerra Kemess Project and close to existing infrastructure (Figure 1). Kliyul comprises nine porphyry copper-gold target areas along two main trends: the 1.5 km-long east-northeast Valley Fault Trend, which includes its five fault-defined target areas (Kliyul West, KMZ, Kliyul North, East Wedge, and Kliyul East); and the 6-km-long northwest-trending Divide Lake Fault Trend which includes Ginger, Parish Hill, Bap Ridge, and M-39 target areas (see Figure 2).

Since 2020, Pacific Ridge has spent over $7.5M advancing Kliyul, including 8,557 m of drilling in 15 holes as well as geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys. Based on the exploration results to date, the Company believes that there is excellent potential to define a significant porphyry copper-gold system. Drilling at KMZ to date has defined a mineralized body measuring approximately 600 m by 350 m, and to a depth of 600 m; and geophysical data, including recent magnetic and IP surveys, suggest that this body can be expanded significantly (see Figure 3). Highlights from Pacific Ridge's drilling are shown in Table 1.

Drilling confirms that the MVI Induced data closely correlates with mineralization. Anomalous MVI is ~ 38-hectare in size; current KMZ mineralized footprint is only 5.5 hectares, or 14.5% of the total footprint.

Table 1 - Kliyul Drill Highlights - 2021 and 2022

Hole From(m) To(m) Width(m) Cu(%) Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) CuEq(%)* AuEq(g/t)** KLI-21-036 12.0 449.0 437.0 0.22 0.60 1.62 0.68 0.93 Includes 12.0 65.0 53.0 0.22 0.83 1.52 0.84 1.15 And 12.0 33.0 21.0 0.34 1.30 2.48 1.31 1.80 And 47.0 65.0 18.0 0.22 0.89 1.24 0.88 1.21 Includes 143.3 435.0 291.7 0.28 0.74 2.04 0.84 1.15 And 294.0 435.0 141.0 0.36 1.11 2.76 1.19 1.64 KLI21-037 12.3 579.0 566.7 0.20 0.44 1.39 0.53 0.73 Includes 12.3 329.0 316.7 0.30 0.70 2.17 0.83 1.14 And 62.0 73.0 11.0 0.42 1.22 4.48 1.35 1.85 And 90.0 122.0 32.0 0.52 0.88 2.48 1.18 1.62 And 146.0 161.0 15.0 0.39 1.19 2.86 1.29 1.77 Includes 238.8 288.1 49.4 0.66 1.50 4.83 1.79 2.46 And 243.9 268.0 24.1 1.09 2.21 7.92 2.77 3.80 KLI21-038 9.0 516.0 507.0 0.15 0.39 1.51 0.45 0.62 Includes 9.0 351.0 342.0 0.17 0.50 2.00 0.56 0.77 And 9.0 43.0 34.0 0.27 0.72 2.84 0.82 1.13 And 9.0 63.0 54.0 0.21 0.56 2.27 0.64 0.88 And 108.0 136.0 28.0 0.21 0.60 9.01 0.72 0.99 And 153.1 186.0 32.9 0.24 0.78 1.68 0.82 1.12 And 226.0 351.0 125.0 0.23 0.69 1.57 0.74 1.02 And 261.0 349.0 88.0 0.26 0.84 1.82 0.89 1.22 KLI-22-039 9.3 252.0 242.7 0.15 0.17 1.05 0.29 0.39 Includes 22.0 43.4 21.4 0.38 0.48 3.96 0.76 1.04 And 192.0 229.0 37.0 0.20 0.27 0.67 0.40 0.55 KLI-22-040 23.0 550.8 527.8 0.19 0.30 1.35 0.42 0.58 Includes 89.0 355.5 266.5 0.23 0.48 1.94 0.60 0.82 And 170.0 268.0 98.0 0.33 0.90 3.42 1.01 1.39 And 210.0 253.0 43.0 0.50 1.11 2.72 1.33 1.83 And 306.6 340.0 33.4 0.09 0.56 0.77 0.50 0.69 KLI-22-041 12.0 600.0 588.0 0.12 0.39 0.90 0.41 0.56 Includes 106.0 442.0 336.0 0.15 0.62 1.04 0.61 0.84 And 164.0 442.0 278.0 0.14 0.72 0.95 0.67 0.92 And 164.0 200.0 36.0 0.30 0.70 1.61 0.82 1.13 And 280.0 323.0 43.0 0.09 1.59 1.34 1.26 1.73 And 337.0 398.0 61.0 0.25 1.15 1.12 1.09 1.50 And 420.0 442.0 22.0 0.10 0.63 1.01 0.56 0.77 KLI-22-042 9.0 702.0 693.0 0.11 0.20 0.81 0.26 0.36 Includes 136.0 474.4 338.4 0.12 0.30 0.98 0.35 0.48 And 136.0 306.0 170.0 0.18 0.35 1.34 0.44 0.61 And 438.0 474.4 36.4 0.14 0.62 0.99 0.60 0.82 KLI-22-043 9.0 516.0 507.0 0.17 0.19 0.82 0.32 0.44 Includes 147.0 261.0 114.0 0.28 0.36 1.52 0.55 0.76 And 165.0 229.0 64.0 0.31 0.47 1.82 0.67 0.92 Includes 463.0 501.0 38.0 0.45 0.26 0.83 0.65 0.89 KLI-22-044 11.6 651.0 639.4 0.11 0.23 0.84 0.29 0.39 Includes 81.5 432.2 350.7 0.13 0.32 0.98 0.38 0.52 And 134.0 352.0 218.0 0.15 0.37 1.15 0.43 0.59 And 136.0 194.0 58.0 0.25 0.38 1.73 0.54 0.74 And 237.3 336.7 99.4 0.13 0.47 1.01 0.48 0.66 KLI-22-045 112.0 184.0 72.0 0.21 0.59 1.96 0.66 0.91 Includes 141.0 184.0 43.0 0.17 0.57 2.39 0.61 0.83 And 330.0 367.0 37.0 0.15 0.34 0.89 0.40 0.55 KLI-22-046 273.0 442.0 169.0 0.20 0.46 1.65 0.55 0.75 Includes 313.0 336.2 23.2 0.15 0.49 1.36 0.51 0.71 And 371.0 430.0 59.0 0.24 0.87 2.29 0.89 1.22 KLI-22-047 332.0 385.0 53.0 0.10 0.11 0.72 0.18 0.25 KLI-22-048a 352.0 362.0 10.0 0.01 0.59 1.81 0.46 0.63 KLI-22-049 144.0 484.0 340.0 0.15 0.20 0.80 0.30 0.41 Includes 250.0 316.0 66.0 0.23 0.24 0.90 0.41 0.57 And 456.0 484.0 28.0 0.27 0.44 2.87 0.61 0.84 KLI-22-050 58.0 584.0 526.0 0.20 0.43 1.03 0.52 0.71 Includes 115.0 443.0 328.0 0.25 0.57 1.25 0.67 0.92 And 254.0 308.0 54.0 0.40 1.03 2.42 1.17 1.60 And 354.0 443.0 89.0 0.28 1.05 1.20 1.06 1.45 And 514.0 562.0 48.0 0.19 0.41 1.15 0.49 0.68 *CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x $Ag X 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462) **AuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151)) + (Ag(g/t) x $Ag X 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151) Commodity prices: $Cu = US$3.50/lb, $Au = US$1,750/oz., and Ag = US$20.00/oz. Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne. Recovery is assumed to be 100% - there has been no metallurgical testing on Kliyul mineralization





About the Redton Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Approximately 35 sq-km in size, the Redton copper-gold porphyry project ("Redton") is adjacent to NorthWest Copper Corp's Kwanika deposit (Figure 4), which hosts 223.6 million tonnes grading 0.27% copper, 0.25 g/t gold and 0.87 g/t silver containing 1.32 billion pounds of Cu, 1.83 million ounces of Au and 6.27 million ounces of Ag in the Measured and Indicated category1. In 2022, Pacific Ridge identified a surface geochemical target of similar size and orientation as the Kwanika Central Zone footprint, located 4.5 km east of the Kwanika following an interpreted arc-transverse lineament.





About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 65 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess Project. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

1Bird, S., Nowak, M., Meintjes, T., 2019. NI 43-101 Technical report for the Kwanika project resource estimate update 2019. Near Fort St. James, British Columbia, Canada: Prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services for Kwanika Copper Corp., Serengeti Resources Inc., and Posco International Corp.

