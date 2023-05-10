Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Our first quarter was largely in line with our expectations, with revenue down slightly, strong gross margins and GAAP operating losses due to investments for future growth and non-cash and one-time expenses. Additionally, during the quarter, we shipped to several new customers, including new members of our service provider network (SPN), which we expect to serve as a sales multiplier over time."

First Quarter Financial Highlights (FY23 vs FY22)

Revenue increased 2.1% to $1.2 million;

Gross Margin expanded 510 basis points to 80.5%;

GAAP Operating Loss of ($1.2) million versus GAAP Operating Income of $0.4 million; First quarter 2023 GAAP Operating Loss included approximately $1.0 million in mark-to-market expense related to non-cash stock issuance costs and expense related to a severance agreement;

Other Loss of $0.2 million related to an increase in bad debt expense from a prior year sale;

GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share of of ($1.4) million and ($0.18) versus GAAP Net Income and EPS of $0.4 million and $0.08, respectively; First quarter 2023 GAAP Net Loss included approximately $1.0 million in mark-to-market expense related to non-cash stock issuance costs and expense related to a severance agreement.



Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022*

(in $M except for EPS) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Revenue $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 0.0 Gross Margin 80.5 % 75.4 % Operating Income/(Loss) $ (1.2 ) $ 0.4 nm GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (1.4 ) $ 0.4 nm GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.08 nm

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Nm - non-measurable

2023 Commentary

"As we discussed last month on our fourth quarter earnings call, we plan on making significant investments in 2023 to capture the tremendous market opportunity over the mid to long term for our CleanTech systems. We have already taken steps towards executing on this investment plan, adding four senior account executives to focus on the DoD/military, energy and automotive verticals with plans to target adding three more account executives over the next few months with experience in additional verticals. We believe these additions will help us start to show signs of accelerating revenue growth during 2023, but with a larger impact in 2024 and beyond," concluded Tupuola.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to laser@haydenir.com.

Conference Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614947&tp_key=9fa18f7f24

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13738757

Replay Start: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, exceptpar value data)





March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unaudited Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 10,815,690 12,181,799 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,747,153 1,347,494 Inventory 1,950,707 1,693,810 Total Current Assets 14,513,550 15,223,104 Other Current Assets 183,062 72,527 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 652,317 627,848 Intangible Assets, Net 2,882,236 2,939,041 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 741,464 832,072 Total Assets $ 18,972,629 19,694,592 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 420,588 190,387 Deferred Revenue 0 0 Current Portion of Operating Lease 344,510 344,510 Loans Payable, Current Portion 0 0 Accrued Expenses 1,751,250 1,181,000 Total Current Liabilities 2,516,348 1,715,897 Long Term Liabilities: Loans Payable 0 0 Operating Lease Liability, less Current Portion 396,952 487,562 Total Long-Term Liabilities 396,952 487,562 Total Liabilities 2,913,300 2,203,459 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 3) 0 0 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock Par Value $0.01: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,878,419 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 78,783 78,783 Additional Paid in Capital 18,140,520 18,140,520 Retained Earnings (Deficit) (728,170 ) (728,170 ) Net Income (Loss) (1,431,804 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 16,059,329 17,491,133 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 18,972,629 19,694,592

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

3 Months Ending March 31, 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,237,047 1,212,084 Cost of Sales 241,128 298,588 Gross Profit 995,919 913,496 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 1,067,925 78,791 General & Administrative, Payroll, Rent 1,076,571 363,637 Depreciation & Amortization 83,137 89,961 Total Operating Expenses 2,227,633 532,389 Operating Income (Loss) (1,231,714 ) 381,107 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Expense 0 (4,408 ) Other Income (Expense) (200,090 ) 0 Total Other Income (Expense) (200,090 ) (4,408 ) Income (Loss) Before Tax (1,431,804 ) 376,699 Tax Provision 0 0 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,431,804 ) 376,699 Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ 0.08 Fully Diluted $ N/A $ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (September 30, 2021 is reflective of a 1/6 reverse stock split): Basic 7,878,419 4,878,419 Fully Diluted 8,253,419 4,878,419

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

3 Months Ending March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From: OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ (1,431,804 ) 376,699 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 83,137 89,961 Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (399,659 ) (653,191 ) Inventory (256,898 ) (133,076 ) Other Current Assets (110,535 ) (1,406 ) Accounts Payables 230,201 503,206 ) Accrued Expenses 570,250 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets and Lease Liability Offset Net Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities (1,315,308 ) 182,193 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Long Term Assets (50,801 ) 0 Purchase of Intangible Assets 0 (4,195 ) Net Cash From (Used In) Investing Activities (50,801 ) (4,195 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (Repayment of) Notes 0 (65,550 ) Proceeds from (Repayment of) PPP Loan 0 (261,684 ) Net Cash From (Used In) Financing Activities 0 (327,234 ) Net Cash Flow for Period $ (1,366,109 ) (149,236 ) Cash - Beginning of Period 12,181,799 615,749 Cash - End of Period $ 10,815,690 466,513

