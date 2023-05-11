Arcontech Group Plc appoints Sprada Pte Ltd for Singapore consultancy role

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcontech Group Plc (LSE: ARC), a global provider of financial market-data infrastructure and display solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Roberts owner of Sprada Pte Ltd in a consulting capacity for Singapore effective immediately.

In this role, Stuart will identify and represent Arcontech to prospective clients whilst also serving as a local point of contact. Given his depth of knowledge Stuart will also work with Arcontech to develop its offerings and identify new product opportunities.

Matthew Jeffs, CEO of Arcontech said "Stuart brings a broad and deep range of current and historical knowledge, all of which is critical to properly meet existing and prospective customer needs. Further having spent the majority of his career as a market-data consumer, Stuart's knowledge of our domain is second to none. I'm very much looking forward to Stuart helping to expand our presence in Singapore".

Stuart Roberts commented "I'm excited to represent Arcontech in Singapore, where their products can provide clients with a great deal of added value and flexibility whilst also securing significant cost savings. Arcontech's products are well proven and highly regarded in multiple global Tier 1 institutions and I look forward to helping make the same benefits available to the Singaporean financial community".

About Arcontech

Arcontech Group Plc (LSE: ARC) is the leading independent provider of financial market-data infrastructure and display solutions. With multi-source data collection, value added processing, publishing, distribution and display, Arcontech provides a highly performant, cost effective and flexible alternative to traditional market data infrastructure or building it in-house.

Solutions can be "off-the-shelf", customised or completely new developments; Cloud, On-prem or Hybrid. Our deep domain knowledge and automated test suite ensure the right solution at the right time at the right price.

We are also Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Symphony development partners underlining our independence and ability to deliver viable, value added, vendor agnostic solutions to meet financial institutions real-time market data workflow needs.

Our clients include Global Tier 1 and Tier 2 financial market participants along with key market regulators.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit: www.Arcontech.com

About Sprada Pte Ltd

With many years of market data experience Stuart owns and runs his own Singapore based market data consultancy, Sprada Pte Ltd. He has worked for a number of global and regional financial institutions, most recently DBS Bank and before that Citi and Schroders.

Enquiries

Geoff Wicks, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, +44 (0) 20 7256 2300

Matthew Jeffs, Chief Executive

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arcontech-group-plc-appoints-sprada-pte-ltd-for-singapore-consultancy-role-301820110.html