The Databricks delivery partner has appointed former Accenture and Salesforce executive Brett Raven to lead the business, supported by a senior advisory board.

Get AI Ready, a new AI and data transformation consultancy, has launched operations across Sydney, Singapore and London. The firm is purpose-built to help enterprises establish the data foundations required to successfully adopt and scale artificial intelligence.

Operating as a subsidiary of Rhino Partners, Get AI Ready is backed by deep experience in enterprise transformation, data platforms and advanced analytics. As an active Databricks delivery partner, the company supports organisations as they modernise data infrastructure and operationalise AI.

The business is led by Brett Raven, former Managing Director at Accenture, who brings decades of experience advising global enterprises across data, cloud and digital transformation. Based in Sydney, he has also held senior leadership roles at Salesforce.

"AI success starts with data readiness," said Raven, Managing Director of Get AI Ready. "Too many organisations invest in AI without the right foundations. Get AI Ready exists to bridge that gap-helping businesses design, build and scale the platforms, engineering capability and operating models required to turn AI ambition into real outcomes."

Ranjeet Lal, formerly of Cognizant, leads London operations and oversees expansion across the UK and Europe. The firm has appointed advisory board members Dalibor Ivkovic (Asia-Pacific) and Michael Rehfeld (Australia), both of whom previously held senior leadership roles at Accenture.

Get AI Ready is actively building specialist teams of data scientists, data engineers and software engineers focused on modern data platforms, AI-ready infrastructure, advanced analytics and enterprise operating models for AI adoption. Working closely with partners, the firm delivers scalable, production-grade solutions, helping organisations move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI adoption.

"Enterprises don't just need AI tools-they need the right data architecture, governance and engineering capability to support them," Raven added. "Get AI Ready is designed to help organisations do this properly from day one."

About Get AI Ready

Get AI Ready is a global AI and data transformation consultancy helping organisations build the data foundations required to adopt and scale artificial intelligence. Operating across Sydney, Singapore and London, the firm delivers hands-on capability across data platforms, engineering, analytics and AI enablement as a Databricks delivery partner and subsidiary of Rhino Partners.

