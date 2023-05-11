Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
11.05.2023 | 07:53
DON'T NOD EXPANDS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF JULIE CHALMETTE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Paris, May 11, 2023 - DON'T NOD, DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, announces that the Board of Directors proposes to broaden the spectrum of its expertise in video game publishing and distribution to support the Group's strong development over the coming years. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will submit for approval to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 8, 2023, Julie Chalmette as an independent Director.

Julie Chalmette (49) is CEO of Bethesda France, subsidiary of the American publisher Bethesda Softworks (Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, Skyrim, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls …). She is also co-founder of Women In Games France, an association working for gender diversity in the video game industry in France. Currently, Board member of SELL (French video games trade body), Julie Chalmette has been President of SELL from 2017 to March 2023. After beginning her career at Gallimard Jeunesse, Julie Chalmette joined what will become Vivendi Games, where she held several positions. Firstly, responsible for export territories, she then established the Nordic subsidiary in Sweden, before returning to France to take charge of Vivendi Games France. In 2010, Julie Chalmette joined Bethesda to found the French subsidiary.

DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "Julie's profile will enhance the collective expertise of our Board of Directors, the diversity and complementarity of which continue to improve. I am convinced that her knowledge of the international ecosystem of our industry, her track record and her leadership, represent considerable assets to bring a new perspective to the Board of Directors and thus support the profitable growth ambitions of DON'T NOD."

If the General Meeting ratifies this appointment, DON'T NOD's Board of Directors will comprise the following members:

  • Oskar Guilbert, Chairman of the Board and CEO
  • Julien Barès, Director, Tencent representative
  • Julie Chalmette, Independant Director
  • Samuel Jacques, Managing Director Paris Studio (employee)
  • Kostadin Dimitrov Yanev, Director

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît Gisbert Mora
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
