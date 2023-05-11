

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 57.058 billion yen for the full year, slightly lower than 57.096 billion yen in the previous year.



The company's finance income in the latest year was lower while finance cost was higher, than last year.



Net profit increased to 44.944 billion yen or 124.77 yen per share from 42.679 billion yen or 115.58 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew to 628.105 billion yen from 539.612 billion yen last year.



For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company announced dividend of 25 yen per share, to be paid on June 30.



For the next year, full-year dividend is expected to be 50 yen per share, including the interim dividend of 25 yen per share, up 5 yen from the current year.



