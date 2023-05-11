Syncredible, an innovative smart digital business card app, announced the launch of an updated range of services, including a unique group synchronization feature with a strong focus on users' privacy.

Rijeka, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Syncredible, an innovative smart digital business card app, announced the launch of an updated range of services, including a unique group synchronization feature with a strong focus on users' privacy and seamless and efficient networking.

More information is available at https://syncredible.app/en/.

Syncredible Smart Digital Business Card Networking App with Group Sync Launched

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/165522_d331853914d11951_001full.jpg

The newly launched services at Syncredible aim to unlock the potential of digital networking and open up a new world of possibilities with smart digital business cards, adding value to personal and business connections.

Users can create a one-of-a-kind personalized networking experience every time by updating and changing their credentials at the click of a button using a Syncredible smart digital business card.

Also, the Syncredible networking app makes it incredibly easy to store, personalize, update, and share contact information. Users can generate their smart digital business cards with just one click and share them with others. This way, people can stay connected with their contacts and ensure all information is always up-to-date.

The team at Syncredible has developed a unique group synchronization feature that allows users to join a private or business group and have all of its members' contact information immediately added to their phone book, eliminating the need to enter it manually. All the information that contacts wish to share will be displayed on the user's phone in an organized manner and can be accessed with just one click.

Additional information can be found in the Syncredible explainer video.

Smart digital business cards have revolutionized storing and sharing contact information. In a world of ever-evolving technology, staying connected has never been easier, and yet, analog business cards have made it difficult to share more than just a contact's name and number.

But with the introduction of Syncredible's revolutionary smart digital business card, people can enjoy seamless and efficient networking and share more than ever before. With Syncredible, users have the power to decide which information they would like to share with their contacts.

By simply providing important details such as name, email, nickname, social media, birthday, address, company, website, or profile picture, users can instantly exchange whatever information they wish.

With the help of the Syncredible networking app and its group synchronization feature, individuals can connect with all employees in seconds, in addition to an excellent onboarding function that connects new employees to the rest of the team. Of course, it is also easy to sync with a single person instead of a group.

Users may effortlessly stay in touch with one another by scanning digital business cards and keeping their contact information accurate and up-to-date. The user can show the QR code for their Syncredible account or give a link to their digital business card, join a group, and all the contact information will automatically be added to their phone book.

At Syncredible, the highest priority is protecting their users' data. The team uses asymmetric encryption, with a private key made up of 12 English words chosen randomly from a vast list of words. The team believes that ultimate security should not be based only on trust, which is why they utilize Zero-Knowledge encryption to safeguard their users' data.

Josef Baumgartner is the CEO and visionary behind Syncredible, a smart digital business card app that transforms phone books into an alive, connected experience. He stated, "With Syncredible, you can take your contacts to the next level and start making real, meaningful connections."

Following the latest announcement, the Syncredible team is committed to helping individuals and organizations improve their networking efficiency and fully customize and personalize the contact information they want to share with others while protecting the user's privacy to the greatest possible extent.

Interested parties can find more information on the Syncredible smart digital business card by visiting https://syncredible.app/en/.

Contact Info:

Name: Josef Baumgartner

Email: josef@syncredible.app

Organization: Syncredible GmbH

Address: Munchener Str. 26, 85247 Schwabhausen, Germany.

Website: https://syncredible.app/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165522