Accuro relies on Objectway to enhance their tailor-made and transparent approach to clients' needs and portfolios, supported by a sustainable and personalised digital service and investment experience built on Objectway Platform.

Accuro, one of the leading wealth advisors based in Antwerp, Belgium, has selected Objectway global TOP-100 FinTech provider of as-a-service software and service platform to banks, wealth and asset managers as its partner to implement a new private client wealth management platform for its advisory and discretionary business.

Accuro is focused on the protection, growth, and inter-generational transfer of their client's wealth, based on a personalized collaboration with their customers.

The partnership with Objectway will help Accuro to accelerate its multi-custodian, real-time, straight-trough-processing of orders and to offer their clients a digital investment experience for their advisory and discretionary businesses in a fully regulatory compliant way.

The solution is built on Objectway Platform, the as-a-service growth platform delivering a flexible solution design by leveraging end-to-end digital and service capabilities and will position Accuro to scale the growth of their business, increasing client satisfaction and retention.

Hosted on private cloud, the fully modular solution is configured according to Accuro's requirements and can seamlessly add more functionalities over time.

Key factors in Accuro's selection process were the full coverage of all the required business and regulatory compliance needs, and the ease of integration with multiple custodians.

"The transformation process went very smooth thanks to the direct access and no-nonsense approach of Objectway," affirmed Hans De Schouwer, Founding Executive Compliance IT Director at Accuro

"Accuro is one of the few boutique wealth managers in Belgium that offer both discretionary and multi-asset class advisory services to their clients. Especially the advisory model is heavily under pressure due to increased regulations to protect investors. We are proud that Accuro has identified and trusted Objectway as the best provider to support and evolve their service models. The implementation progressed in a very collaborative and transparent way, with special attention to the specific needs and focus points indicated by Accuro to preserve their own identity. With this win, Objectway strengthens its position as trustworthy partner for the delivery ofhigh-personalised products and services in the Wealth Management space," said Kurt Vanhee, Managing Director Continental Europe and North America at Objectway

