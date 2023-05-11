BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by -1.4% during the month of April (in GBP terms).



Global economic data released in April provided a mixed message. The Chinese economy continued to rebound, US economic growth data for Q1 suggested a slowdown, growing 1.1%, compared to 2.6% for Q4 2022, whilst inflation continued to ease, it remained well above target in the US, EU and UK. The US Fed raised interest rates by a further 0.25%. There were renewed concerns over US regional banks and the potential tightening impact on lending conditions.



Energy equities were supported by positive oil prices over the month. OPEC's action at the beginning of the month to pro-actively announce a reduction to production targets suggests OPEC no longer sees a threat from US shale oil production of undermining their control if they cut production early to support the oil price. Europe has ended the winter period with natural gas storage levels higher than expected at 56%, which is well above the 5 year average of 34% and viewed as reducing pressure on natural gas prices over the summer period. The relative weakness in oil and gas prices in recent months has contributed to the US rig count falling from 621 rigs at the start of the year to 591, suggesting that capital discipline is being maintained by producers. The US Henry Hub natural gas prices was rose 10.7% during the month to $2.32/mmbtu. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices rose by 2.7% and 1.4%, ending the month at $81/bbl and $46/bbl respectively.



April was a challenging month for the mining sector as economic data from China was softer than expected. China's manufacturing PMI, for example, fell to 49.5, down from 50.0 in March. Industrial mined commodity prices were weak, with the copper price falling by 4.7% and the iron ore (62%fe) price sliding down by 17.3%. China also announced plans to cap 2023 domestic steel production (for which iron ore is a key input) at 2022 levels to limit potential oversupply and contain carbon emissions. Battery minerals prices also continued to fall sharply, with lithium prices in China falling by 21.7%, on faltering sentiment surrounding electric vehicle demand. Further weakness in the US dollar helped precious metals performed strongly, however, with gold, silver and platinum prices rising by 0.5%, 3.8% and 9.5% respectively. Lastly, Q1 production results were reported during the month and were generally poor, highlighting ongoing operational issues faced by many of the miners.



Within the energy transition theme, the IEA released two reports, one outlining how energy policy is evolving/needs to evolve to support demand switching towards clean energy technologies. The IEA also released its Global EV Outlook 2023, with an expectation that EV sales continue to surge and reach a new high in 2023. In the US, California's NEM 3.0 solar policy replaced its existing policy with one which revises the incentive structure and favours adding storage capacity in combination with solar panels.



11 May 2023