The initiative is part of the strategy to support the company's diversification to deliver exceptional customer service

DataArt, a global software engineering firm, announced today the opening of a new R&D office in Bangalore. As DataArt continues to serve clients in the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East, expanding in India represents a strategic move towards providing even better global coverage. The new presence will also meet the needs of its clients by expanding its reach in terms of skills, culture, time zones, and scale.

Bangalore, known for its vibrant technology ecosystem and talented workforce, will be DataArt's first location in India. It will serve as a critical center for the company's software development, R&D, and customer support activities.

Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt, says: "Over the past 20+ years DataArt has built a unique culture that our clients widely recognize for delivering exceptional customer service. We believe that combining this culture with India's vast scale and global recognition will create a powerful offering for our clients, providing them with unparalleled value and innovation."

To smoothly run its business in India, DataArt has hired Sheetal Kale, Managing Director and Head of DataArt R&D India. She is a seasoned professional who shares DataArt's core values and brings invaluable local knowledge.

Kale says: "As the head of R&D in India, I have the privilege to bring to our labor market DataArt's commitment to flexibility including choice of working modes: office, hybrid or remote, work-life balance, learning professional development opportunities, and global mobility programs. We aim to become a true partner of professional communities and universities."

Mikhail Zavileysky, Head of Organizational Development at DataArt, adds: "We are eager to start our work in India, a country that invented the IT industry how the world knows it. As we begin our journey in this amazing place, we look forward to experiencing its heritage, engaging with its people, and contributing to its growing tech scene."

The new R&D office located in one of Bangalore's prime technology parks will initially focus on hiring local talent in software engineering, data science, and customer support roles. It will work in internationally distributed teams with DataArt's other global offices to support its mission of delivering the best technology solutions to its clients across various industries.

About DataArt:

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 25 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers worldwide, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ locations throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment, among others.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com.

