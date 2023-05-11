Anzeige
Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Reports 2.13 G/T Gold Over 31.4 Metres and 4.84 G/T Gold Over 3.9 Metres From the Red Fox Zone of the Philibert Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF) is pleased to report the remaining assay results from the Red Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) of the Philibert gold property (see press release dated January 11, 2023), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

  • 12 Holes Remain Pending from other zones;
  • DDH PB-22-417 returned 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southeastern extent of the Red Fox zone;
  • DDH PB-22-375 returned 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres from the western limit of the Red Fox Zone; and
  • DDH PB-22-372A returned 4.44 g/t Au over 2.5 metres from 79.2 to 81.7 metres extension of the Red Fox Zone to the northwest.

Simon Marcotte, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "The results communicated today continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade and width of the Red Fox Zone. With the campaign uncovering this new high-grade area, we see a clear opportunity to extend near surface mineralization along strike and down plunge towards the east-southeast. Moreover, the drill holes investigating the western extent of the Red Fox Zone have revealed that it remains open in that direction, providing a significant opportunity for the Company to expand the mineralized corridor in the future. Overall, these results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of Philibert as we continue to progress towards a maiden NI-43-101 resource calculation, which we believe will establish Philibert as a pilar in the rapidly emerging Chibougamau gold camp."

Philibert Drill Program

Northern Superior is reporting results today for eleven drill holes which include the last remaining drill holes that tested the Red Fox Zone. (Please refer to Appendix 1 below for the complete results of the drill program on the Red Fox Zone.) This zone is part of the northwestern footwall located within the 3-kilometre long Philibert mineralized corridor. To date, the Red Fox Zone has been defined over 650 metres along strike and up to 525 metres vertical depth (see Figure 1 and 2 and Table 1).

Today's results include drill hole PB-22-417, returning 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southern extent of the Red Fox Zone (see Figure 3 and 4). In this area the Company already reported some impressive results, including drill hole PB-22-336 (see Royal Fox Gold Inc. press release dated May 18, 2022) with 1.69 g/t Au over 35.6 metres from 26.5 to 62.1 metres.

Another five drill holes tested the western extension of the Red Fox Zone, with drill hole PB-22-375 returning 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres from 90.6 to 94.5 metres. The Company is keen to expand the strike of the Red Fox Zone to the west and down dip in the next drill program. Drill holes PB-22-370, PB-22-378 and PB-22-354 were designed to test the southern surface extent of mineralization in the west and appear to have been drilled south of the surface extent of the mineralized zone. Drill hole PB-22-361A was the most eastern drill hole to test the Red Fox Zone, which intersected 1.78 g/t Au over 6.5 metres, connecting the mineralized zone to the Arctic Fox Zone.

Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong ankerite and silica alteration, cut by dark grey quartz veining and up to 20% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization.

Table 1: Reported Results Red Fox Zone

Drill HoleFrom (m)To
(m)		Interval (m)Au (g/t)

Zone

PB-22-342

90.5

97.9

7.4

0.71

Red Fox
including

91.3

93.0

1.7

2.33

Red Fox
PB-22-354

49.2

50.2

1.0

0.45

Red Fox
and

108.2

109.0

0.8

0.56

Red Fox
PB-22-357

102.9

105.0

2.1

1.14

Red Fox
and

122.0

135.0

13.0

0.81

Red Fox
including

124.0

125.0

1.0

2.87

Red Fox
PB-22-361A

24.5

26.5

2.0

0.68

Red Fox
and

48.8

55.3

6.5

1.78

Red Fox
including

51.0

52.0

1.0

7.27

Red Fox
and

91.0

92.0

1.0

1.01

Red Fox
and

99.0

100.2

1.2

1.55

Red Fox
PB-22-370

17.2

18.3

1.1

2.24

Red Fox - Extension
and

41.6

42.1

0.5

0.90

Red Fox - Extension
and

49.0

50.8

1.8

2.22

Red Fox - Extension
and

71.7

73.1

1.4

0.71

Red Fox - Extension
PB-22-372A

79.2

81.7

2.5

4.44

Red Fox - Extension
including

79.7

80.5

0.8

7.43

Red Fox - Extension
and

94.1

95.5

1.4

0.56

Red Fox - Extension
PB-22-375

30.8

33.4

2.6

0.45

Red Fox - Extension
and

38.6

39.2

0.6

0.77

Red Fox - Extension
and

42.4

52.8

10.4

0.51

Red Fox - Extension
including

43.5

44.6

1.1

1.25

Red Fox - Extension
and

90.6

94.5

3.9

4.84

Red Fox - Extension
including

90.6

92.3

1.7

10.66

Red Fox - Extension
PB-22-378

28.5

29.5

1.0

0.56

Red Fox
PB-22-380

187.0

207.5

20.5

0.42

Red Fox
including

198.5

207.5

9.0

0.72

Red Fox
and including

204.5

205.5

1.0

2.60

Red Fox
and

240.0

248.0

8.0

0.67

Red Fox
including

240.0

241.0

1.0

2.62

Red Fox
and

267.5

269.5

2.0

3.55

Red Fox
PB-22-401

239.7

240.4

0.7

1.17

Red Fox
and

261.5

270.0

8.5

0.48

Red Fox
including

268.7

270.0

1.3

1.72

Red Fox
PB-22-417

25.0

56.4

31.4

2.13

Red Fox
including

36.0

41.0

5.0

3.55

Red Fox
including

48.0

53.0

5.0

6.90

Red Fox
including

51.0

52.0

1.0

16.50

Red Fox
and

68.8

81.0

12.2

0.85

Red Fox
including

70.0

71.0

1.0

5.26

Red Fox

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for the Red Fox Zone.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Longitudinal view of the Red Fox Zone - looking northeast vertical.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3: Section L11840W Looking Northwest with PB-22-417, PB-22-357 and PB-22-401 from the current release. Section width 65 metres.

Northern Superior Resources Inc., Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4: Photo of PB-22-417 - Red Fox Zone 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres; (showing 36.0 to 56.4 metres)

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Gold Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association ("AEMQ") in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) has been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. Northern Superior owns 75% of the Philibert Project while SOQUEM owns the remaining 25%. The Company has an option to increase its ownership to 100%; details of the option agreement with SOQUEM can be found in the corporate presentation. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au) (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au (Northern Superior Resources, Chevrier Project NI 43-101, November 2022). Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au (Northern Superior Resources, Croteau Est Project NI 43-101, September 2015). References for technical NI 43-101 reports can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under company Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or to SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA
President and Chief Executive Office
Tel: (647) 801-7273
info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Appendix One

Table 1 - Drill Program Red Fox Zone - Complete Results

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Metal Factor

Zone

Press Release
PB-22-323B

372.0

400.0

28.0

1.45

41

Red FoxReported 11-Mar-22
including

372.0

382.0

10.0

2.01

20

Red FoxReported 11-Mar-22
and

454.0

454.6

0.6

2.59

2

Red FoxReported 11-Mar-22
PB-22-327A

430.0

431.0

1.0

2.68

3

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

490.3

497.3

7.0

2.58

18

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

511.2

524.8

13.6

1.70

23

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

516.9

519.3

2.4

4.36

10

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-335

15.7

55.0

39.3

0.85

33

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

15.7

28.7

13.0

1.10

14

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and including

39.7

55.0

15.3

1.00

15

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-336

26.5

62.1

35.6

1.69

60

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

30.0

43.0

13.0

3.06

40

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and including

51.0

53.0

2.0

4.77

10

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-337A

30.4

49.4

19.0

0.95

18

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

43.8

48.4

4.6

1.55

7

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-338

34.5

48.0

13.5

0.57

8

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-340

13.9

15.8

1.9

1.42

3

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

45.0

63.0

18.0

0.53

10

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

62.0

63.0

1.0

2.09

2

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

73.0

75.0

2.0

0.94

2

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-341

91.0

96.0

5.0

1.13

6

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

93.0

95.0

2.0

1.99

4

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

113.7

123.0

9.3

0.58

5

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

113.7

115.0

1.3

2.39

3

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-342

90.5

97.9

7.4

0.71

5

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

91.3

93.0

1.7

2.33

4

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-344

71.1

92.9

21.8

0.66

14

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

71.1

84.4

13.3

0.92

12

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

103.4

115.4

12.0

0.30

4

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-348

41.0

42.0

1.0

1.07

1

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

67.5

92.0

24.5

0.87

21

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

67.5

77.0

9.5

0.91

9

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

85.0

92.0

7.0

1.64

11

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-352A

39.0

41.0

2.0

1.03

2

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

73.0

74.0

1.0

1.56

2

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

90.5

95.5

5.0

1.25

6

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
including

90.5

91.5

1.0

4.88

5

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-354

49.2

50.2

1.0

0.45

0

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

108.2

109.0

0.8

0.56

0

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-357

102.9

105.0

2.1

1.14

2

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

122.0

135.0

13.0

0.81

11

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

124.0

125.0

1.0

2.87

3

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-361A

24.5

26.5

2.0

0.68

1

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

48.8

55.3

6.5

1.78

12

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

51.0

52.0

1.0

7.27

7

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

91.0

92.0

1.0

1.01

1

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

99.0

100.2

1.2

1.55

2

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-364

102.5

115.5

13.0

1.10

14

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
and

139.0

142.0

3.0

0.94

3

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-366

48.0

50.3

2.3

0.79

2

Red FoxReported 18-May-22
PB-22-370

17.2

18.3

1.1

2.24

2

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

41.6

42.1

0.5

0.90

0

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

49.0

50.8

1.8

2.22

4

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

71.7

73.1

1.4

0.71

1

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
PB-22-372A

79.2

81.7

2.5

4.44

11

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
including

79.7

80.5

0.8

7.43

6

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

94.1

95.5

1.4

0.56

1

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
PB-22-375

30.8

33.4

2.6

0.45

1

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

38.6

39.2

0.6

0.77

0

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

42.4

52.8

10.4

0.51

5

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
including

43.5

44.6

1.1

1.25

1

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
and

90.6

94.5

3.9

4.84

19

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
including

90.6

92.3

1.7

10.66

18

Red Fox - ExtensionCurrent Press Release
PB-22-378

28.5

29.5

1.0

0.56

1

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-380

187.0

207.5

20.5

0.42

9

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

198.5

207.5

9.0

0.72

6

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and including

204.5

205.5

1.0

2.60

3

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

240.0

248.0

8.0

0.67

5

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

240.0

241.0

1.0

2.62

3

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

267.5

269.5

2.0

3.55

7

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-401

239.7

240.4

0.7

1.17

1

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

261.5

270.0

8.5

0.48

4

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

268.7

270.0

1.3

1.72

2

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
PB-22-417

25.0

56.4

31.4

2.13

67

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

36.0

41.0

5.0

3.55

18

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

48.0

53.0

5.0

6.90

35

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

51.0

52.0

1.0

16.50

17

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
and

68.8

81.0

12.2

0.85

10

Red FoxCurrent Press Release
including

70.0

71.0

1.0

5.26

5

Red FoxCurrent Press Release

Table 2 - Drill Program Red Fox Zone - Drillhole Table

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Final Depth (m)

PB-22-323B

527892.9

5481513

386.8

210

50

155.8

PB-22-327A

527968.1

5481554

388.2

210

55

597.0

PB-22-335

527744.9

5480862

379.7

210

45

66.0

PB-22-336

527709.5

5480882

378.8

210

55

72.0

PB-22-337A

527667.8

5480886

378.8

210

50

69.0

PB-22-338

527625.4

5480899

378.6

210

55

57.0

PB-22-340

527609.9

5480946

379.2

210

50

87.0

PB-22-341

527631.8

5481063

379.9

210

50

138.0

PB-22-342

527594.5

5481083

379.6

210

55

141.0

PB-22-344

528001.8

5480922

379.2

210

42

150.0

PB-22-348

527550

5481080

379.2

210

60

144.0

PB-22-352A

527513.2

5481104

379.4

210

45

141.0

PB-22-354

527472.5

5481178

380.3

210

45

141.0

PB-22-357

527736.5

5481009

381.1

210

58

162.0

PB-22-361A

527805.6

5480894

379.9

210

55

120.0

PB-22-364

527797.8

5480966

380.6

210

58

171.0

PB-22-366

527893.4

5480922

380.3

210

52

201.0

PB-22-370

527339.0

5481114

378.9

210

45

81.0

PB-22-372A

527369

5481166

379.6

210

50

120.0

PB-22-375

527321.6

5481238

379.2

210

50

132.0

PB-22-378

527394

5481129

379.1

210

50

90.0

PB-22-380

527614

5481264

381.87

210

60

276.0

PB-22-401

527864

5481217

385.2

210

70

333.0

PB-22-417

527714

5480883

378.6

210

85

111.0

Drill hole collar coordinates in NAD 83 UTM Zone 17

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754124/Northern-Superior-Reports-213-GT-Gold-Over-314-Metres-and-484-GT-Gold-Over-39-Metres-From-the-Red-Fox-Zone-of-the-Philibert-Project

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
