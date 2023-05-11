Nova Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $132.2 million, down 1% year over year
- GAAP net income of $34.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, up 2% year over year on a per-share basis, exceeding management guidance of $0.77 to $0.98
- Non-GAAP net income of $39.1 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, down 5% year over year on a per-share basis, exceeding management guidance of $0.93 to $1.14
- Significant improvement in blended gross margin, driven by record software revenues and a favorable product mix
- Record bookings for materials metrology, including VERAFLEX, METRION, and ELIPSON platforms
GAAP Results (K)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Revenues
$132,193
$151,238
$133,957
Net Income
$34,627
$36,098
$34,162
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.09
$1.14
$1.07
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q1 2022
Net Income
$39,075
$40,778
$41,487
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.23
$1.28
$1.30
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"Nova's performance in the first quarter displays resilience amidst a challenging industry environment. Our excellent profitability attests to the exceptional value our portfolio offers to customers and to the agility of our operational model," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We're encouraged by the record bookings for our materials metrology solutions and believe our positioning in this strategic domain is a growth engine for years to come. As our industry charts a path forward, navigating a host of global volatile conditions, we at Nova remain focused on our strategic plans and infrastructure investments that will enable our long-term growth."
2023 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $117 million to $125 million in revenue
- $0.75 to $0.89 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.92 to $1.06 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2023 First Quarter Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $132.2 million, a decrease of 13% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 1% compared with the first quarter of 2022.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 58%, compared with 55% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 56% in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $41.5 million, compared with $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $37 .6 million in the first quarter of 2022.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $36.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $34.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.1 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $40.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $41.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
Conference Call Information
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China ; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic and military instability in Israel including related to the potential changes to the judicial system; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2023
2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
96,075
111,121
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
113,562
95,305
Marketable securities
179,761
167,073
Trade accounts receivable, net
100,985
109,320
Inventories
137,096
116,600
Other current assets
21,639
13,527
Total current assets
649,118
612,946
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
154,825
153,462
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash
5,998
2,083
Deferred tax assets
21,656
20,097
Operating lease right-of-use assets
43,968
44,885
Property plant and equipment, net
56,821
55,886
Intangible assets, net
42,969
43,586
Goodwill
49,585
49,009
Other long-term assets
1,997
2,151
Total non-current assets
377,819
371,159
Total assets
1,026,937
984,105
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
43,092
42,732
Deferred revenues
30,238
30,543
Operating lease current liabilities
5,974
5,968
Other current liabilities
56,426
54,825
Total current liabilities
135,730
134,068
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
196,710
196,394
Operating lease long-term liabilities
41,932
43,697
Long-term deferred tax liability
12,065
12,190
Other long-term liabilities
11,206
10,793
Total non-current liabilities
261,913
263,074
Shareholders' equity
629,294
586,963
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,026,937
984,105
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
2023
2022
Revenues:
Products
105,331
109,912
Services
26,862
24,045
Total revenues
132,193
133,957
Total cost of revenues
54,927
59,282
Gross profit
77,266
74,675
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
22,968
19,129
Sales and marketing
13,522
12,384
General and administrative
5,039
6,056
Total operating expenses
41,529
37,569
Operating income
35,737
37,106
Financing income, net
4,728
1,218
Income before taxes on income
40,465
38,324
Income tax expenses
5,838
4,162
Net income for the period
34,627
34,162
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.21
1.20
Diluted
1.09
1.07
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,678
28,579
Diluted
31,824
31,968
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
34,627
34,162
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,340
2,035
Amortization of intangible assets
1,444
1,613
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(428)
829
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
316
320
Share-based compensation
4,394
3,860
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
1,349
793
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
8,617
470
Inventories
(20,335)
(6,898)
Other current and long-term assets
(8,231)
(15,996)
Deferred tax assets, net
(1,937)
(2,609)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
802
912
Trade accounts payables
500
(1,941)
Deferred revenues
(313)
(744)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,645)
(806)
Other current and long-term liabilities
1,670
(3,151)
Accrued severance pay, net
(98)
61
Net cash provided by operating activities
23,072
12,910
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
(78,469)
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(23,062)
49,632
Investment in marketable securities
(53,682)
(16,836)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
41,892
15,770
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,758)
(3,718)
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,610)
(33,621)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
(112)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(112)
-
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(996)
(794)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,646)
(21,505)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
111,721
126,698
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
96,075
105,193
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
GAAP gross profit
77,266
82,421
74,675
Stock-based compensation*
1,165
1,148
883
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,338
1,307
1,475
Acquisition related inventory step-up
-
-
2,606
Non-GAAP gross profit
79,769
84,876
79,639
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
54 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
60 %
56 %
59 %
GAAP operating income
35,737
36,924
37,106
Stock-based compensation*
4,394
4,381
3,860
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
-
2,606
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
(752)
1,355
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,444
1,463
1,613
Non-GAAP operating income
41,575
42,016
46,540
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
27 %
24 %
28 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
31 %
28 %
35 %
GAAP net income
34,627
36,098
34,162
Stock-based compensation*
4,394
4,381
3,860
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
-
2,606
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
(752)
1,355
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,444
1,463
1,613
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
316
322
320
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(822)
294
(546)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(884)
(1,028)
(1,883)
Non-GAAP net income
39,075
40,778
41,487
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.21
1.26
1.20
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.36
1.42
1.45
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.09
1.14
1.07
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.23
1.28
1.30
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,678
28,731
28,579
Diluted
31,824
31,737
31,968
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended, March 31, 2023 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,165; Research and development, net - 1,784; Sales and marketing - 847; General and administrative - 598.
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2023
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.75
0.89
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.15
0.15
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03)
(0.03)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.92
1.06
