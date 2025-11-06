Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 937092 | ISIN: IL0010845571 | Ticker-Symbol: NMR
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:01
296,20 Euro
+4,44 % +12,60
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
269,80273,6014:51
270,20274,0014:49
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 13:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nova Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Record Quarterly revenue of $224.6 million, a 25% increase YoY, at the high end of the company's guidance.
  • GAAP net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, a 19% increase YoY.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $70 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, a 24% increase YoY.
  • Record quarterly revenue from memory devices, driven by demand for advanced DRAM & HBM devices
  • Record quarterly revenue from advanced logic devices driven by demand from Gate-All-Around manufacturing processes

GAAP Results (K)



Q 3 2025

Q 2 2025

Q3 2024

Revenues

$224,608

$219,989

$178,974

Net Income

$61,421

$68,291

$51,279

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.90

$2.14

$1.60

Non-GAAP Results (K)





Q 3 2025

Q 2 2025

Q3 2024

Net Income

$69,991

$70,400

$56,056

Earnings per Diluted Share

$2.16

$2.20

$1.74

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments
"Nova achieved record third-quarter results, with the highest ever sales in memory and advanced logic, driven by strong demand for our advanced metrology solutions in leading nodes and advanced packaging," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "With fourth-quarter guidance on track, we expect 2025 to be a record year for Nova and anticipate growth to continue in 2026, supported by positive semiconductor market forecasts and increased AI-driven demand."

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $215 million to $225 million in revenue
  • $1.77 to $1.95 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $2.02 to $2.20 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2025 Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $224.6 million, an increase of 2% compared with the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 56.7%, compared with 57.8% in the second quarter of 2025 and 56.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $63.6 million, compared with $61.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $68.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $70.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2025 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 8, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until November 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 2479711

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)




As of


September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2025

2024

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

521,633


157,779

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

179,835


211,877

Marketable securities

386,555


216,910

Trade accounts receivable, net

144,885


139,318

Inventories

183,099


156,599

Other current assets

29,487


19,466

Total current assets

1,445,494


901,949

Non-current assets




Marketable securities

509,969


225,818

Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits

12,096


7,847

Deferred tax assets

38,103


31,639

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,459


51,193

Property plant and equipment, net

95,585


81,746

Intangible assets, net

48,127


31,458

Goodwill

90,789


48,317

Other long-term assets

12,869


10,455

Total non-current assets

861,997


488,473

Total assets

2,307,491


1,390,422

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities




Convertible senior notes, net

90,843


180,564

Trade accounts payable

54,995


59,578

Deferred revenues

72,013


72,886

Operating lease current liabilities

7,274


7,169

Other current liabilities

90,413


68,033

Total current liabilities

315,538


388,230

Non-current liabilities




Convertible senior notes, net

730,663


-

Operating lease long-term liabilities

54,924


48,363

Long-term deferred tax liability

13,277


8,495

Other long-term liabilities

22,347


17,539

Total non-current liabilities

821,211


74,397

Shareholders' equity

1,170,742


927,795

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,307,491


1,390,422

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)






Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:








Products

178,873


143,638


530,644


379,804

Services

45,735


35,336


127,309


97,826

Total revenues

224,608


178,974


657,953


477,630

Total cost of revenues

97,190


77,641


280,986


200,475

Gross profit

127,418


101,333


376,967


277,155

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

36,740


29,083


105,420


79,348

Sales and marketing

20,243


16,594


59,892


49,110

General and administrative

6,575


6,425


18,920


16,628

Total operating expenses

63,558


52,102


184,232


145,086

Operating income

63,860


49,231


192,735


132,069

Financing income, net

9,540


11,030


37,654


24,991

Income before taxes on income

73,400


60,261


230,389


157,060

Income tax expenses

11,979


8,982


35,854


23,779

Net income for the period

61,421


51,279


194,535


133,281









Earnings per share:






Basic

2.05


1.76


6.57


4.58

Diluted

1.90


1.60


6.10


4.15









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):






Basic

29,936


29,099


29,602


29,078

Diluted

32,470


32,238


32,028


32,303

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)






Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

61,421


51,279


194,535


133,281

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:








Depreciation of property and equipment

3,374


2,886


9,702


8,707

Amortization of intangible assets

2,309


1,467


6,353


4,376

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net

(1,305)


(1,933)


(4,193)


(5,358)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

448


326


1,016


970

Share-based compensation

6,681


6,194


19,314


18,860

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

(2,329)


(3,019)


(17,385)


(1,084)

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable, net

(6,498)


(19,859)


(18)


(2,855)

Inventories

(2,699)


(4,495)


(18,093)


(24,773)

Other current and long-term assets

(8,603)


(5,007)


(14,533)


(5,574)

Deferred tax, net

(3,483)


(2,524)


(9,627)


(4,873)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,122


964


2,241


3,109

Trade accounts payable

(2,882)


5,573


(4,599)


11,197

Deferred revenues

8,018


2,780


(4,413)


15,059

Operating lease liabilities

(3,208)


(536)


1,160


(4,035)

Other current and long-term liabilities

15,844


12,758


23,605


19,613

Accrued severance pay, net

65


123


420


124

Net cash provided by operating activities

71,275


46,977


185,485


166,744

Cash flows from investment activities:






Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash

-


-


(56,355)


-

Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
deposits

29,057


(7,240)


28,928


(89,256)

Investment in marketable securities

(509,522)


(65,264)


(666,321)


(211,812)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

92,032


52,224


222,192


188,976

Proceed from sales of marketable securities

494


-


494


-

Purchase of property and equipment

(4,333)


(3,914)


(15,928)


(9,094)

Net cash used in investing activities

(392,272)


(24,194)


(486,990)


(121,186)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

750,000


-


750,000


-

Issuance costs of convertible senior notes

(17,738)


-


(17,738)


-

Purchase of capped calls

(51,826)


-


(51,826)


-

Purchases of treasury shares

-


-


(20,002)


-

Proceeds from exercise of options

-


70


-


70

Net cash provided by financing activities

680,436


70


660,434


70

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash

1,631


757


5,243


761

Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

361,070


23,610


364,172


46,389

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

160,881


130,353


157,779


107,574

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of
period

521,951


153,963


521,951


153,963

NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended

September 30,
202 5


J une 30,
202 5


September 30,
202 4

GAAP gross profit

127,418


127,246


101,333

Stock-based compensation*

1,901


1,769


1,722

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,113


2,039


1,380

Acquisition related inventory step-up

-


910


-

Non-GAAP gross profit

131,432


131,964


104,435

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

57 %


58 %


57 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

59 %


60 %


58 %







GAAP operating income

63,860


65,643


49,231

Stock-based compensation*

6,681


6,257


6,194

Acquisition related inventory step-up

-


910


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,309


2,228


1,467

Non-GAAP operating income

72,850


75,038


56,892

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

28 %


30 %


28 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

32 %


34 %


32 %







GAAP net income

61,421


68,291


51,279

Stock-based compensation*

6,681


6,257


6,194

Acquisition related inventory step-up

-


910


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,309


2,228


1,467

Amortization of debt issuance costs

448


278


326

Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans

762


(6,955)


(2,309)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,630)


(609)


(901)

Non-GAAP net income

69,991


70,400


56,056







GAAP basic earnings per share

2.05


2.32


1.76

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

2.34


2.39


1.93







GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.90


2.14


1.60

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

2.16


2.20


1.74







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):






Basic

29,936


29,422


29,099

Diluted

32,470


32,053


32,238








* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2025 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,901; Research and development, net - 2,797; Sales and marketing - 1,333; General and administrative - 650.

NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2025
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)






Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

1.77


1.95

Estimated non-GAAP items:




Stock-based compensation

0.20


0.20

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.06


0.06

Amortization of issuance costs

0.03


0.03

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)


(0.04)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

2.02


2.20

Company Contact:
Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - [email protected]
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/5604217/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.