Global R&D marketplace grows its network of customers and suppliers

Scientist.com, the leading preclinical research marketplace for the biopharma sector, today announced its recent acquisition of Labs Explorer, a prominent French network connecting European research labs, scientific professionals and innovative start-ups. This strategic move empowers Labs Explorer users with unparalleled access to Scientist.com's extensive network of over 5,000 global research suppliers, boasting a comprehensive array of custom services, and an impressive inventory of 15 million research products, consumables and essential laboratory supplies.

"Labs Explorer serves as a vital bridge between researchers, scientists, and businesses, linking them with premier European laboratories and research facilities," remarked Joachim Hesse, VP of Strategic Partnerships Accounts in the EU for Scientist.com. "By integrating our two platforms, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our ultimate goal of fostering global connections and empowering scientists across the world."

The Scientist.com marketplace has evolved into a comprehensive hub for procuring virtually any preclinical research service or product. Users can find everything they need, from DNA, RNA and protein services to human tissue sample acquisition, biomarker discovery and compound synthesis. The platform also offers in vitro assays, off-the-shelf or custom antibodies, ELISA kits and a plethora of additional products and services, catering to almost any therapeutic area.

"Scientist.com possesses the extensive reach and resources necessary to establish a unified research platform that brings scientists together from around the globe," stated Stephane Tholander, Co-Founder of Labs Explorer.

"The integration of both platforms will enhance the user experience and enable our shared clientele to conduct their research programs more effectively and efficiently," added Benedicte Huchet, Labs Explorer's President.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005180/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

marketing@scientist.com