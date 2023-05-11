SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Enters $35 B Wearables Market with Game-Changing Alcohol Safety Wristband for Teen Drivers, Now Available for Pre-Order

Pre-Order Activates Multiple Distributors, Empowers Strategic Partnerships with Advocacy Groups

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that SOBRsure, a revolutionary alcohol monitoring wristband for teen drivers, is now available for pre-order. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, and about a quarter of fatal crashes involve an underage drinking driver. SOBRsafe seeks to help eliminate teen drunk driving with SOBRsure - a sleek, fitness-style wristband that features:

Continuous alcohol monitoring

GPS location tracking

Band removal alerts

A phone-based app for parents

Expected to be available third quarter 2023, families can pre-order SOBRsure now, to be among the first to experience remote safety assurance. No credit card or other commitment is required for pre-ordering.

"We believe that SOBRsure is an absolute game-changer for teen driver safety," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "Now when a teen driver wants to take the family car out on Friday night, they simply put on SOBRsure as they would a fitness band, and parents have the confidence that their child is alcohol-free at any time throughout the night - wherever they are. SOBRsure takes the worry away.

"We also feel that SOBRsure can help facilitate the conversation around alcohol safety. Per a Mothers Against Drink Driving (MADD) 2022 study, there is a significant disconnect in perception on the subject between parents and their teens - just 33% of parents believe they have the most influence when it comes to alcohol decisions, yet 60% of teens look primarily to their parents for guidance. Unfortunately, half of parents only speak to their teens about underage drinking a few times a year, or not at all. SOBRsure can give teens the means to build their parents' trust through digital proof of safe behavior, and it may provide defense against peer pressure to drink. As a father of three, I am excited about SOBRsure's potential to prevent teen drunk driving.

"This is a critical milestone for SOBRsafe, as SOBRsure availability is central to the efforts of multiple distributors previously signed, and this also empowers us to form strategic partnerships with alcohol safety advocacy groups."

To pre-order, visit SOBRstore.com.

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

