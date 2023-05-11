Alicante, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - mom'z, a startup focused on empowering and nurturing new mothers, has launched an all-inclusive Solo Babymoon.





mom'z

To provide support for pregnant women across Europe, the retreat offers a comprehensive program on maternal well-being. The program includes delicious and nutritious meals, creative workshops, group activities like prenatal yoga and mindfulness meditation, birth preparation sessions, and daily guided relaxation exercises.

According to CEO and founder Shirin Fardi, "mom'z is on a mission to help mothers embrace their beautifully imperfect journeys, and it all starts with pregnancy. We're here to help women go through the uncertainty of pregnancy and enable them to gain the confidence they need to embrace this unique journey to motherhood."

The mom'z retreat is held throughout Europe in boutique hotels and rural settings. It is also a great place to meet like-minded women and learn movement, breathing, sleeping, and relaxation techniques together.

For more information on mom'z and their transformative retreats and services, visit www.momz.eu.

About mom'z

mom'z is a unique startup focused on nurturing and empowering new mothers. Their mission is to challenge existing narratives surrounding motherhood by encouraging mothers to prioritize their well-being while nurturing and caring for their children. The all-inclusive retreats provide expectant and new mothers with tailored programs designed to support them through the uncertainty and challenges of pregnancy and motherhood.

Contact Information

Name: Shirin Fardi

Email: hello@momz.eu

Website: www.momz.eu

