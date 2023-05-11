Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.05.2023 | 15:26
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Teammates and Clients Donate to Bethany House in Rochester, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women chapter in Rochester recently donated hygiene products to Bethany House. This organization provides temporary housing, assistance and support to women and children in Rochester, NY afflicted with homelessness and instability from domestic violence, incarceration, addiction, mental health, physical illness, or poverty.

For International Women's Month, Key4Women members worked with KeyBank teammates to collect items from clients in KeyBank's branches in the Rochester market as well as employees, and members of the Rochester Chapter of the Women Presidents Organization. The month-long effort resulted in the donation of boxes and bags full of materials that will be used by clients at Bethany House.

Since 2005, Key4Women has been supporting the financial progress and empowerment of business women through advocacy, connections and empowerment. KeyBank provides opportunities for and encourages teammates to dedicate their time and talent to serve others, brighten lives and transform communities for the better in meaningful ways.

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank, Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754243/KeyBank-Teammates-and-Clients-Donate-to-Bethany-House-in-Rochester-NY

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.