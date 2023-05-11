Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - CBTS, a global provider of IT solutions and services, including Application Modernization, Unified Communications, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Solutions, announces that it has been selected as HPE Aruba Networking's 2023 U.S. Central Region Partner of the Year.

The annual Top Channel Partner awards acknowledge the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for HPE Aruba Networking in the areas of sales growth, expertise in HPE Aruba Networking solutions, and commitment to providing excellent customer service. Winners were selected based on financial performance, technical proficiency, and a demonstrated ability to help shared customers achieve desired business outcomes.

"Our annual Top Partner awards are designed to recognize the outstanding customer service, industry knowledge, and technical excellence of our world-class partners and distributors - along with their overall achievements," said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for HPE Aruba Networking. "As the role of a partner changes from providing technology solutions at a competitive price to helping customers best deliver business outcomes and customer experiences, these honorees have shown a commitment to understanding their customers' key business and technical challenges and enabling them to achieve their goals by providing expert guidance, innovative technologies, and flexible consumption models. We congratulate CBTS for being named the 2023 U.S. Central Region Partner of the Year and thank them for their dedication to their customers' success."

"CBTS is thrilled to accept the HPE Aruba Partner of the Year award," said Greg Samuels, VP of Secure Network and Security Services at CBTS. "It is a true honor to be recognized for our commitment to delivering exceptional networking solutions and services to our customers. Our 15-year partnership with Aruba has been instrumental in helping us stay at the forefront of the industry and provide our clients with cutting-edge technology that meets their evolving needs. CBTS is grateful for the opportunity to work with such an innovative and forward-thinking company, and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our customers in the years ahead."

ABOUT CBTS:

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

