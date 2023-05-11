DJ Chainwire Partners With Next Block Expo for Warsaw Summit on May 24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Warsaw, Poland, May 11, 2023 Blockchain PR distribution platform Chainwire has become an official partner of Next Block Expo (NBX) Warsaw Summit. Representatives of Chainwire will be in attendance at the blockchain event on May 24-25 to meet delegates and participate in the two-day industry summit. Next Block Expo Warsaw Summit will be held at the Zlote Tarasy complex in Poland's capital city from May 24. More than 90% of the available tickets for the event have already been snapped up, with the event on course to sell out. Confirmed speakers include senior figures from BitDAO, Polkastarter, BNB Chain, ConsenSys, and Delphi Ventures. As an official media partner at NBX Warsaw, Chainwire will be on hand to provide coverage and distribute newswires on behalf of its clients who are unveiling news stories such as project updates, new products, and industry partnerships. Since launching in 2020 as the industry's first PR syndication service, Chainwire has grown its client list and now serves the needs of hundreds of crypto companies. These include exchanges, wallet providers, staking services, crypto startups, token launchpads, and IDOs. Chainwire recently celebrated publishing its 2,000th news release since launching in late 2020. Chainwire's automated PR distribution service provides guaranteed coverage and in-depth reporting of campaign progress. It enables blockchain organizations and projects to reach their target market with the click of a button. Chainwire also provides press release translation, enabling clients to secure localized coverage in specific regions and countries. About Chainwire Chainwire is the blockchain industry's preeminent PR distribution service. After selecting a package that's suited to their needs and budget, clients can upload their press release to the Chainwire platform. Chainwire then syndicates simultaneous publication across multiple industry sites including tier-1 crypto and tech media. A user-friendly dashboard provides real-time reporting of campaign progress. Learn more: https://chainwire.org/ About Next Block Expo Next Block Expo is positioned to be one of the biggest web3 events in Europe - content rich event with multiple opportunities for networking, fundraising, lead generation & learning. NBX brings founders, investors and blockchain experts together to redefine & discover the future of web3. Contact Barry Ben Asher info@chainwire.org

