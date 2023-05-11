Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Share conversion and change of ISIN and short name for Medivir AB (publ) (56/23)

On 4th May 2023, Medivir AB (publ) ("the Company") issued a press release with information that the B-shares will be converted into ordinary shares. The last day of trading in the Company's B-shares will be Monday 15th May 2023. With effect from Tuesday 16th May 2023, the ordinary shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The order book ID will not change. Current short name: MVIR B Current ISIN code: SE0000273294 Orderbook id: 1020 Number of shares: 55,735,651 Last day of trading with current ISIN code and short name: 15th May 2023 New short name: MVIR New ISIN code: SE0020181014 Unchanged orderbook id: 1020 Number of shares: 55,735,651 First day of trading with new ISIN code and short name: 16th May 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 7280 or iss@nasdaq.com