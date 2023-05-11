Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: 903662 | ISIN: SE0000273294 | Ticker-Symbol: MVR
Frankfurt
11.05.23
09:08 Uhr
0,604 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 16:22
113 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Share conversion and change of ISIN and short name for Medivir AB (publ) (56/23)

On 4th May 2023, Medivir AB (publ) ("the Company") issued a press release with
information that the B-shares will be converted into ordinary shares. The last
day of trading in the Company's B-shares will be Monday 15th May 2023. With
effect from Tuesday 16th May 2023, the ordinary shares will be listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm. The order book ID will not change. 


Current short name: MVIR B
Current ISIN code: SE0000273294
Orderbook id: 1020
Number of shares: 55,735,651

Last day of trading with current ISIN code and short name: 15th May 2023


New short name: MVIR
New ISIN code: SE0020181014
Unchanged orderbook id: 1020
Number of shares: 55,735,651

First day of trading with new ISIN code and short name: 16th May 2023


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on +46 8 405 7280 or iss@nasdaq.com
