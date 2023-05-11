German International School of Silicon Valley: German International School of Silicon Valley Wins Highly Endowed Prize with Innovative AI Project Awarded by the German Chamber of Commerce

MOUNTAIN VIEW and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The German International School of Silicon Valley (GISSV) has been announced as the winner of the "Students Building Bridges Worldwide" (Schüler bauen weltweit Brücken) competition for German Schools Abroad, organized by the German Chamber of Commerce (IHK). The first prize, endowed with 60,000 Euros, was awarded to GISSV for their innovative project which involved developing interdisciplinary startup solutions to real-world problems using artificial intelligence. The competition featured several German schools from around the world, with the Christian German School Chiang Mai (Thailand) coming in second place and the Instituto Ballester Deutsche Schule (Argentina) in third place.

GISSV's project stands out for its innovative approach to education, using the latest technology to solve complex issues facing society. The CDSC project focused on planting trees to offset carbon dioxide emissions, while Instituto Ballester Deutsche Schule organized a self-managed career fair. The German School in Kiev received a special prize of 7,000 Euros for their dedication to maintaining lessons during challenging times.

"We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award and to be recognized for our innovative approach to education," said Head of School Thomas Spahn. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole school community. Design thinking, advanced use of technology and AI, and project based learning helps students acquire the skills they need for the challenges of the 21st century."

The Award Ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 9, during the celebratory evening of the AHK World Conference at the House of German Business (Haus der Deutschen Wirtschaft) in Berlin, where a delegation from GISSV was present to receive the award.

GISSV's Approach to Education

GISSV is a school that draws inspiration from its location in the heart of Silicon Valley, constantly innovating and transforming education to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century. The school's approach to education is exemplified by its Deeper Learning method, which combines the rigor of the German curriculum with project-based learning experiences. This approach helps students develop critical thinking skills, collaborate effectively in teams, and communicate their ideas convincingly.

GISSV Startup Project - Interdisciplinary Problem Solving with Deeper Learning

One example of a deeper learning project is GISSV's interdisciplinary start-up project, where 10th-grade students worked in teams to create a start-up designed to solve complex problems. For example, in the 2021/22 school year, one group tackled the issue of diet-related diseases. They developed an idea for a start-up ("Sesamo") that uses machine learning to gather nutritional information and recommend personalized and healthy recipes. The students created a blueprint for a hypothetical algorithm without actually programming it.

> Project Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbwSLHLzYZc (turn on English subtitles in settings)

> Learn more under www.gissv.org/deeper-learning-at-gissv

The Deeper Learning approach includes phases of (1) instruction and acquisition, (2) co-creation, and (3) presentation of learning artifacts. Based on knowledge acquisition, learners solve problems creatively, reflect on them, and acquire future skills.

About GISSV

With locations in Mountain View and San Francisco, GISSV is a dual-language school that serves the academic needs of children from preschool through grade 12 in German and English. It is fully accredited by the German Federal Government (ZfA & KMK), the Western Association of Schools and Colleges in California (WASC), and the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS). The school offers the German International Abitur (DIA) and all required qualifications for an American High School Diploma. GISSV is an active member of a network of almost 135 official German Schools Abroad (DAS) worldwide, ensuring the highest standards of learning and teaching.

