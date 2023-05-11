Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - The Angel Capital Association (ACA) will host "ACA 2023 - The Summit of Angel Investing" (ACA Summit) from May 16-18 in Las Vegas. The flagship angel investing event of the year will bring together angel investors from across North America to learn from industry experts and network with a diverse investor community to support better investment decisions.

During the ACA's Innovation Funders Showcase, Maxwell Biosciences (Maxwell), a preclinical drug discovery platform company, will present on their development of synthetic compounds that mimic and enhance molecules found in the innate human immune system designed to treat a broad spectrum of currently untreatable infectious diseases. The showcase provides national and international visibility to promising, innovative companies and their founders, leading to meaningful support before, during, and after the ACA Summit. Maxwell was nominated by Keiretsu Forum after being selected as a "Most Valued Company" during a recent Investor Capital Expo hosted by Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic & South-East in Atlanta, GA. Maxwell has previously received investment from many angel investors including members from 8+ different Keiretsu Forum chapters around the world.

Over 500 attendees, including angel investors and angel investor group operators, are expected at the 2023 ACA Summit. The event's 2.5-day agenda includes keynote presentations and breakout sessions on topics such as "Investing in a Down Market" and "The Best Time to Be a Life Sciences Investor is Now."

About Maxwell Biosciences: Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences, a preclinical drug platform company, develops biomimetic therapeutics - synthetic compounds that imitate key components of the human immune system. Inspired by nature, these low-molecular weight compounds are created by Maxwell's exclusive first-in-class, CLAROMER® brand drug platform and have been shown to be effective in destroying a broad spectrum of infectious pathogens including viruses, bacteria, fungi and biofilm formations, while avoiding healthy cells. Maxwell's drug candidates have been shown to be well-tolerated in human tissues in vitro and in animal studies. Maxwell's technology is protected by granted patents and is led by a world-class team of experienced life science executives. To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on Twitter (@MaxwellBiosci) and LinkedIn.

About the Angel Capital Association: ACA is the largest angel investor professional development organization in the world, representing more than 15,000 angels who invest individually or through 250+ angel organizations, online platforms, and family offices. ACA members work alongside motivated, successful early-stage investors to identify prospective investments, conduct due diligence research, mentor and advise early-stage companies and enhance local startup ecosystems.

About Keiretsu Forum: Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum members belong to over 55 chapters around the world and invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Keiretsu Forum is a conglomeration of individuals or small companies organized around private equity funding for mutual benefit. Through a holistic approach, Keiretsu intends to provide the highest quality deal-flow and investment opportunities.

Contact Info: Maxie McFarland, Maxie@Maxwellbiosciences.com, 303-808-2503

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165721