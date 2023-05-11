Bath & Body Works Named One of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' by Forbes

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

A Bath & Body Works associate assists a customer in store.

The publication partnered with market research firm Statista to create their sixth annual list. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed more than 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity.

Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups were also asked to recommend businesses other than their own. In addition, each company's diversity-related best practices-such as the presence of employee resource groups, the publication of diversity data and the percentage of women in board and executive roles-were reviewed and incorporated into the rankings. The top 500 companies made the final list.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the greatest workplaces in America for diversity," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "At Bath & Body Works, we believe a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging, has a chance to be heard and is valued and treated with respect makes us a smarter, stronger brand. Diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and we strive every day to infuse this core value into our inclusive culture, equitable business processes and support of diverse communities."

In addition to making Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

