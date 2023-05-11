Eternal is a finalist in XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion. The company created for the competition a chicken breast analogue made with Mycofood, the nutritious and cost-effective ingredient made of fungi.

Eternal, an innovative company focused on developing sustainable, high-quality protein sources, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the multi-year, $15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition. Eternal has been thinking outside the box and inside the bioreactor to create uniquely nutritious, environmentally friendly meat alternatives.

With a rapidly growing global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, demand for animal protein products is increasing; and with it, the environmental impact it creates, contributing to climate change.

Eternal's mission is to make food with high-nutritional value protein accessible to everyone. The company's Mycofood product offers a complete, animal-free food source containing high-quality proteins, fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, with superior nutritional profiles compared to traditional protein sources.

Eternal stands out as the only finalist in the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition using fungi cultivated in a bioreactor to develop a chicken alternative. Horacio Acerbo, Founder of Eternal, highlights the uniqueness of their approach: "We are venturing beyond traditional alternatives, and we're confident that our method has the potential to revolutionize the future of food."

By working with fungi, Eternal has significant advantages: lower production costs and faster growth rates compared to the more prevalent plant-based meat-like alternatives.

The company combines state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, robotics, and computer vision systems, taking current fermentation techniques, and optimizing quality, scalability, nutrition, taste, structure, and cost. "We demonstrated we have the potential to revolutionize the future of sustainable food, innovating ethically to nourish billions," says Lucas Gago, CIO and co-founder of Eternal.

Eternal will share a $2.5 million prize pool with five other outstanding finalists in the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition. In addition to the main challenge, there is an additional bonus prize for the most cost-effective, animal-origin-free analogue. All six pioneering finalists will strive to create chicken or fish alternatives that closely mimic the sensorial properties, structure, versatility, and nutritional profile of conventional meats while substantially reducing their environmental impact.

The winner of the competition is set to be revealed in 2024.

For more information about Eternal and Mycofood, its product, visit eternal.bio.

About Eternal:

Eternal is a pioneering company dedicated to creating sustainable, high-quality protein sources by using advanced technology to revolutionize the production of natural nutritious fungi. Its flagship product, Eternal Mycofood, is a complete, animal-free ingredient, offering an ethical and eco-friendly alternative to traditional protein sources. Eternal is committed to making nutritious, sustainable food accessible to everyone.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. XPRIZE inspires and empowers a global community of problem-solvers to positively impact our world by crowdsourcing solutions through large-scale competitions, tackling the world's grandest challenges in exploration, environment, and human equity. Donate, learn more, or join a team at xprize.org.

