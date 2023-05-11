Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (SOP, Euronext Paris [Compartment A] ISIN: FR0000050809) (Paris:SOP) today announced the success of its We Share 2023 employee share ownership plan, to which one in three eligible Group employees, and nearly one in two in France, subscribed.

In February, Sopra Steria announced the launch of its We Share 2023 employee share ownership plan, based on the same conditions as previous plans, given their success.

The plan comprised 200,000 shares 100,000 shares purchased by employees and 100,000 free shares granted as Sopra Steria's matching employer contribution and was oversubscribed by more than 160%. It was carried out exclusively through the transfer of existing shares.

During the presentation of the results of this plan, Sopra Steria Chairman Pierre Pasquier welcomed employee engagement: "With this plan, we want to give our employees a lasting stake in the Group's development and performance.The success of We Share 2023 once again attests to their confidence in our strategy as an independent Group."

Upon completion of this plan, investments managed on behalf of employees represented around 7% of the share capital and 8.5% of voting rights, bolstering Sopra Steria's position as one of France's leading listed companies when it comes to employee share ownership. After adding the shares held directly in registered form by current and former Group employees, these proportions amount to 10% of the share capital and 13% of voting rights, thereby making employees the Group's second-largest shareholder.

Shares subscribed under the We Share 2023 plan were delivered on 10 May 2023.

The features of this plan were detailed in a press release dated 24 February 2023.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

