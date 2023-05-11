Regulatory News:

The combined annual general meeting of Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders was held on Thursday 11 May 2023 at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, under the chairmanship of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Representing a quorum of 78.6%, shareholders very largely approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

The approval of the 2022 financial statements and the distribution of a dividend of €3.40 per share, which will be paid as from 17 May 2023;

The renewal as directors, for a four-year term, of Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Ian Hudson;

The appointment as directors, for a four-year term, of Florence Lambert and Séverin Cabannes;

The compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for 2022, the compensation policy of non-executive directors, other than the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the information relating to the compensation of directors in 2022; and

All the financial resolutions, including in particular the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan (Plan d'Épargne d'Entreprise) without preferential subscription rights.

The annual general meeting provided an opportunity for Thierry Le Hénaff to review the Group's evolution and performance in 2022, with in particular the excellent financial results in a volatile and demanding operating environment, and the acceleration of new business developments linked to sustainable megatrends. During the more detailed presentation of the financial performance, Marie-José Donsion, Chief Financial Officer also commented on the results of first-quarter 2023, as well as on the outlook for the year.

Moreover, the general meeting also enabled to provide an update on the Group's progress in the implementation of its strategic roadmap, and to highlight its reinforced commitment to the fight against global warming with its new decarbonization targets by 2030 on a 1.5°C trajectory, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) organization. Emmanuelle Bromet, Sustainable Development Vice-President, thus detailed the various action plans to achieve these new targets, and also reviewed Arkema's commitments to protect biodiversity.

The innovation dynamic towards sustainability was illustrated by Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer, who commented on the Group's orientations regarding the circular economy and on some key innovations for polymer recycling.

The Chairman and CEO also reviewed the main industrial capacity expansions, in particular the new bio-based PA11 polymer plant in Singapore, and the strengthening of Arkema's profile toward Specialty Materials with the integration of Ashland's adhesives.

Finally, Thierry Pilenko, Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, presented the recent developments in corporate governance matters and highlighted the quality of the Company's governance practices.

The complete results of the votes and the broadcast of the annual general meeting will be available in the coming days on the Company's website: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

