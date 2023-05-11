Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Simas Farmacia has been recognized by Review Rumble, a consumer reviews and ratings platform for businesses, as a top pharmacy chain in Mexico.





Review Rumble cited Simas Farmacia's innovative medical cannabis-based products and experienced pharmacists as key factors in its selection. Additionally, the pharmacy chain's commitment to customer satisfaction contributed to its recognition as the leading pharmacy chain in Mexico.

Pablo Velazco, spokesperson for Simas Farmacia, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide innovative healthcare solutions to the Mexican population at affordable prices, and we are grateful that our efforts have been recognized."

Founded in 2017, Simas Farmacia offers quality healthcare products and services at affordable prices. The company operates over 110 stores throughout Mexico and aims to be a leading pharmacy chain in the country.

"Simas Farmacia continually strives to enhance the quality of its products and services, and this recognition by Review Rumble is result of that," adds Velazco.

For more information, interested parties can visit Simas Farmacia's website at www.simasfarmacia.com.

About Simas Farmacia

Simas Farmacia is a Mexican pharmacy chain founded in 2017. With over 110 stores nationwide and a team of experienced pharmacists, the company is committed to providing its customers with high-quality healthcare products and services. Simas Farmacia offers innovative products, including medical cannabis-based products, and strives to be the leading pharmacy chain in Mexico within the next five years.

Contact details

Name: Pablo Velazco

Email: info@simasfarmacia.com

Website: www.simasfarmacia.com

