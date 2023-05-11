With a focus on knowledge-sharing and collaboration, the two-day event, hosted by Cannabis Wiki & The Western Fair District, offers a unique opportunity to connect with experts and explore the latest trends and innovations in this rapidly changing industry

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Cannabis Wiki in partnership with the Western Fair District is set to host the second annual cannabis conference and expo on June 14th & 15th, 2023. The Cannabis Wiki Conference and Expo aims to promote education, awareness, and innovation in the cannabis industry while providing a platform for networking and collaboration among industry leaders and stakeholders.

Cannabis Wiki Conference & Expo



The conference is proud to be expanding networking and educational opportunities in 2023, while including some fan-favourites from 2022. Conference programming highlights include:

Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) as Educational Partner

Research, Innovation & Education symposium profiling Southwest Ontario post-secondary institutions

Tetherbuds Budtender Lounge, for connecting budtenders with brands

IRCC provides independent retailers with new possibilities that increase sustainability, viability, and profitability

Retailer Connect, connecting and creating meaningful relationships and opportunities between retailers and brands

Two brand new networking parties on the 13th & 14th

Cooking demo with Chef Jordan Wagman

Fireside Chat with David Lobo, President & CEO of the OCS, and Derrick Berney, CEO of Cannabis Wiki

On-site interviews with media partners including Stratcann, Cannabis Prospect Magazine, The Green Room Podcast, The Grow Opportunity, Joint Ventures, ADCANN & More

"As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and mature, it is crucial to bring together experts, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts to share knowledge, foster innovation, and explore new opportunities. The Cannabis Wiki Conference and Expo provides a unique platform for industry leaders, stakeholders & the entire cannabis community to come together, exchange ideas, and shape the future of cannabis. We are excited to host the second annual event on June 14th and 15th in Southwest Ontario and look forward to driving meaningful conversations and collaborations that will drive growth and progress for the cannabis community." - Derrick Berney, CEO of Cannabis Wiki.

"I am thrilled that the Western Fair District is hosting the 2nd Annual Cannabis Wiki Conference and Expo in partnership with Cannabis Wiki. As an agricultural association, we believe it is important to be at the forefront of emerging agriculture industries, and the cannabis industry is certainly one that cannot be ignored. This event provides an opportunity to educate, inform, and collaborate with industry leaders, as well as provide a platform for businesses and consumers to connect. We are proud to be a part of shaping the future of the cannabis industry and supporting its growth and development." Reg Ash, CEO, Western Fair Association.

To find out more about the conference, sponsor, buy tickets, or apply to be a speaker visit https://expo.cannabis.wiki/.

Cannabis Wiki is also pleased to welcome all conference supporters: A&L Laboratories, ADCANN, Count Canna, CannaNavigators, Cannabis Marketspace, Cannabis Prospect Magazine, DiversityTalk, Dynaleo, EXKA Inc., Fanshawe College, Gallery Brands, Grow Opportunity, High North Laboratories, Heritage, HRVSTR, Hyde Advisory, Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC), Merrco, Mera, Mientzu, Niagara College, Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), Pocket Fives, Primeau Cannabis, Retailer Connect, RH Accelerator, Sensi Brands, Shatterizer, Sister Merci, Stewart Farms, Stratcann, Tetherbuds, The Health Depot Pharmacy, Tilray, Weedpanion, X19 Growtech.

For further information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.expo.cannabis.wiki. Sponsorships, exhibitor and speaking opportunities are limited, but still available. Budtenders are welcome to join the conference for free by filling out the Budtender registration form.

About Cannabis Wiki

Rooted in diversity, Cannabis Wiki is the leading media and technology platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis industry in Canada. Driven by an SEO content engine, Cannabis Wiki started in 2018 and is now a leading media and technology provider focused on global cannabis digital marketing and technology with 2M monthly users. Cannabis Wiki was founded and built by a team of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, advocates, technologists, and entrepreneurs who recognized the needs of a disconnected new industry, where brands struggle to justify returns on investment, and consumers flounder. Cannabis Wiki is more than just a content production or communications agency, it's a foundation on which we're building the next generation of media and technology tools to support the global cannabis industry in a multi-faceted and targeted manner that hasn't yet been available to the industry. Learn more at https://corporate.cannabis.wiki/. Follow cannabis.wiki on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Western Fair District

The Western Fair Association (WFA) is a multi-faceted, not-for-profit, Agricultural Society, based in the heart of London, Ontario. It strives to be a leader in the Agricultural industry by supporting the agriculture community with programming and facilities that meet the business needs of the sector. Its latest strategic plan is focused on a re-commitment to agriculture initiatives and includes fostering relationship-building and promotion of local agri-food producers and production.

Media Contact:

Jessica Moran

Chief Business Development Officer, Cannabis Wiki

519-494-5379

jess@cannabis.wiki

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165765