Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - Planta Scientific, a cannabis biotech company, has launched E-200 MATRIX, a highly effective and concentrated nano-encapsulation technology for fast-acting, water-based THC products. This revolutionary technology solves many issues plaguing the THC-infused products industry, including potency, stability, ease of production, water-solubility, multi-state market product consistency, and production at scale.

E-200 MATRIX is a non-plant-touching ingredient that allows formulators to nano-encapsulate any cannabinoid or blend of cannabinoids on-site. Planta Scientific's novel approach to creating stable, fast-acting, water-soluble THC liposomes at scale creates a distinct advantage for large-volume THC product manufacturers who want to lower their costs and increase product THC potency in water-based THC products. This also allows Multi-State Operators to deploy the same MATRIX encapsulation tech across all markets and all products, ensuring cross-market product consistency.





Planta Scientific's innovative technology offers product formulators and developers the ability to customize their nano THC and THC ratio products at scale and on-site, making it the most scalable, cost-effective, and consistent nanoencapsulation technology across all markets.

"Our E-200 MATRIX is a game-changer for the cannabis industry. With no need for specialized equipment or training, our nanotechnology offers a total potency promise of 30%, far exceeding the industry's 10% standard. We're excited to bring this scalable and cost-effective solution for producing high-potency THC-infused products to the industry," said Planta Scientific's CEO Rudy Ellenbogen.

E-200 MATRIX can support up to 30% total cannabinoid content. This is much more potent than the industry standard of 10% THC. Its ideal particle size of 200nm (d90) ensures ideal oral and topical absorption with PSD verification. This particle size is also superior to industry standards that don't offer PSD verification.

Planta Scientific's third-party CBD study using the E-200 MATRIX encapsulation technology demonstrates that topically, E-200 MATRIX facilitates 4 times the absorption of CBD 3.3 times deeper into the dermis.

Consumers report experiencing faster onset with the more predictable onset and overall experience with E-200 MATRIX-powered THC products consumers.

Planta Scientific has a current capacity of 5,000+ liters a month, with a 2024 capacity of 50,000+ liters a month. The technology is cost-effective and dramatically less expensive than other nano cannabinoid options. It has quick and easy implementation with little to no start-up costs, making it an ideal choice for large-volume producers.

About Planta Scientific

Planta Scientific is a Miami, Florida-based cannabis biotech company that specializes in the development of innovative, water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients for use in the consumer goods industry. The company's mission is to revolutionize the cannabis-infused consumer goods industry by developing safe, effective, and easy-to-use ingredients that can be used in a variety of product formats, including cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food.

