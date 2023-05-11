Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - MineralFunds.com President and CIO Christopher J. Berlet BSc, CFA discusses the advent of a robust gold market this year. Christopher says that there are several signals, such as declining gold production, depleting reserves, and Central Bank gold buying, that indicate that we are in the early stages of a robust gold cycle.

MineralFunds.com provides comprehensive information on the asset allocations of 101 gold funds globally, with assets totaling ~$30 billion held as investments in public gold companies. Canada and Australia are the top destinations for investment dollars from these gold funds, with 55% and 15% of the market allocations, respectively.



Christopher explains how reviewing asset allocations of these gold funds can provide investors with significant market intelligence which helps to identify new junior exploration companies, with high performance potential, that have already been identified and vetted by gold fund management teams. Portfolio turnover of these funds is relatively low, allowing investors to observe the public companies these funds are building positions in or divesting from.



About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance, and trade information for metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals, and Base Metals. MineralFunds.com also provides comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.





