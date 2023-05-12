Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Group highlights
Financial highlights
Key financial data (audited)
* Prior-year period comparatives have been re-presented as YNAP results are presented as 'discontinued operations'
Chairman's commentary
Overview of results
Our Specialist Watchmakers performed strongly with combined sales of € 3.9 billion and operating margin improving to 19.0% compared to the prior year. Over the past six years, the Specialist Watchmakers have undergone a profound evolution of their business model, which has successfully led to direct-to-client sales reaching 56% of sales this financial year while sales in branded environments neared three quarters of their sales. The Specialist Watchmakers are reaping the benefits of past strategic actions and clear leaders have emerged, notably Vacheron Constantin which has reached one billion euros in sales.
Our Luxury New Retail ('LNR') partners
The agreement for FARFETCH and Alabbar to acquire 47.5% and 3.2% of YOOX NET-A-PORTER (YNAP), respectively, leaving Richemont with a 49.3% holding in YNAP with 12-13% of FARFETCH's issued share capital, is subject to a number of conditions, including the receipt of certain antitrust approvals. The initial stage of the transaction is expected to complete by the end of calendar year 2023. From this point onwards, Richemont Maisons will adopt FARFETCH's technology to realise their LNR vision to address clients' needs in a seamless manner across distribution channels. YNAP will also adopt FARFETCH Platform Solutions to accelerate its shift towards a hybrid model and significantly enhance its prospects as a neutral industry-wide platform.
Dividend
Based upon the strong performance of the year, significant cash flow generation and a solid net cash position of € 6.5 billion at the end of March 2023, the Board proposes to pay an ordinary dividend of 2.50 Swiss francs per 1 A share (and CHF 0.25 per 'B' shares), up by 11% over the prior year as well as a special dividend of CHF 1.00 per 'A' share (and CHF 0.10 'B' shares), subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 6 September 2023.
Annual General Meeting, Board changes and management appointments
At the Annual General Meeting in September 2022, two valued and experienced non-executive directors, Jan Rupert and Ruggero Magnoni, stepped down from the Board. I wish to reaffirm my warmest thanks to each of them for their invaluable service.
Sustainability, a story of continuous improvement
Outlook
Johann Rupert
Chairman
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Geneva, 12 May 2023
About Richemont
At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.
