Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - CasinoScout.nl and online software provider Mascot Gaming have announced a strategic media partnership aimed at boosting Mascot Gaming's presence in the Netherlands. The deal will see CasinoScout.nl providing full coverage of premium content and extensive slot reviews for all events related to Mascot Gaming, including the latest developments and slot releases.

CasinoScout.nl is a preferred platform among Dutch iGaming fans boasting over 2400 online slot reviews and is anticipated to be a favored destination for those interested in both slots and table games. Meanwhile, Mascot Gaming, with its presence in more than 100 online casinos globally, is making considerable progress in the Netherlands market, and this partnership is set to support its expansion in the country.

Since the legalization of online gambling in the Netherlands in October 2021, the Dutch digital gambling market has experienced rapid growth. CasinoScout.nl promotes online casinos and providers that hold a license to operate in the Dutch market. The collaboration with Mascot Gaming is predicted to be mutually advantageous for both parties.

The media partnership aims to provide extensive exposure for Mascot Gaming in the Netherlands, a growing market for the company in Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost Mascot Gaming's position as one of the most frequently used online software providers in the region.

About CasinoScout.nl

CasinoScout.nl is a Netherlands-based digital casino platform with a strong focus on the Dutch market. With thousands of daily visitors, the platform is one of the most popular destinations for Dutch gaming enthusiasts interested in both slots and table games. CasinoScout.nl reviews online casinos and providers licensed to operate in the Dutch market.

