AM Best is maintaining its outlook for Spain's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Life Insurance," AM Best cites a number of factors supporting its negative outlook, including economic uncertainty, which presents a challenge to premium growth, and the need for insurers to navigate rising inflation and hikes in interest rates.

However, AM Best notes that despite the economic situation Spanish life insurers have continued to report healthy profits over recent years. Spain's life segment has also seen a shift toward capital-light products, which AM Best views positively.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=331527.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005052/en/

Contacts:

Jose Berenguer, CFA

Senior Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5429

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Dr Mathilde Jakobsen

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5427

mathilde.jakobsen@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com