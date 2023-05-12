AM Best is maintaining its outlook for Spain's non-life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Non-Life Insurance," AM Best cites a number of factors supporting its negative outlook, including challenges to growth prospects deriving from economic uncertainty, and inflationary pressures affecting underwriting. At the same time, insurers face the potential for investment volatility. Unpredictable weather conditions also pose a challenge to the segment's profitability.

However, AM Best recognises that Spain's non-life segment has a good buffer to absorb some degree of economic volatility, noting that the risk-adjusted capitalisation of Spanish insurers is one of the strongest in Europe.

