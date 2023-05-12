WorkJam Partners with Worldwide Flight Services to deliver its Digital Frontline Workplace

Worldwide Flight Service is a global air cargo logistics leader and best-in-class ground-handling partner

WorkJam and Worldwide Flight Services will empower the logistics leader's employees with a range of frontline communication and employee engagement tools

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the world's leading digital frontline workplace for organisations has today announced a partnership with global air cargo logistics leader, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). As the company seeks to improve employee retention and development, WorkJam will provide the tools and support necessary to deliver a successful digital transformation.

Operating in over 158 locations in more than 18 countries on five continents, WFS is known for providing best-in-class, safe and secure cargo services, as well as passenger, ramp, and baggage services in selected airports. With the belief that its people provide the key to sustainable operational excellence, WFS is committed to providing the best support, communication, and training to all its employees. Beginning with WFS's UK operations, WorkJam will be facilitating this with the provision of its industry-leading frontline digital workplace.

Seeking new ways to communicate directly with frontline staff, in order to provide up-to-date information at the same time as allowing for employee feedback, and simplify standard in-house procedures and operating practices, such as pay slip delivery, wage negotiations, and union information, WFS appointed WorkJam to facilitate dynamic cross-level communication and engagement.

WorkJam will deploy solutions to support WFS provide a voice for employees, remove shadow systems and processes, and enhance employee retention by ensuring universal access to the right tools, information flow and development plans and onboarding.

Paul Carmody, Managing Director U.K., comments: 'As a business, we have been seeking new ways to connect with our frontline teams. Our people are the heart of our business. But without the right communication tools, it can be difficult to build employee engagement, instil the right culture, and provide the necessary support to enable individual development.

'WorkJam not only shares our ethos and emphasis on the value of employee communication and engagement but can provide the scalable solution that holds the potential to deliver tangible benefits to the business.'

David Rogers VP of Sales EMEA at WorkJam, comments: 'We are delighted to be working with Worldwide Flight Services, a leader in their field, as they seek to elevate their frontline employee experience. Focusing on the business' main objectives of improving two-way communication and enhancing employee learning, we were able to create an insight-driven offer into best practices, and map solutions using the WorkJam platform.

'Our ultimate aim is to provide a value-driven proposition for WFS's UK workforce, which will allow existing solutions to be retired, and the new solution to be scaled across to the client's global frontline employees, to ensure happy and engaged employees.'

WorkJam began rolling its solutions out across the WFS UK workforce in Q1 2023. This will act as a core reference point for the wider group of companies.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more - all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionise the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 50 languages with inline translations, the app helps organisations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit www.workjam.com .

About WFS

Founded in 1984, WFS, a member of SATS Group, is a global air cargo logistics leader and best in class ground handling partner, with annual revenues of €2 billion. Its more than 30,000 employees serve over 300 customers at 158 major airports in 18 countries on five continents. For more information, please visit www.wfs.aero.

